At just 16 years old, Chevel Shepherd is celebrating her Tuesday victory on The Voice — and a successful stint on a hit television show comes with perks around the house!

“One thing I have had to give up [to appear on The Voice] is chores,” Shepherd said in a press conference with her coach Kelly Clarkson after her big win, admitting she was “happy for it.” “When I am home my dad makes me.”

“That won’t change probably,” Clarkson jokingly replied. “My mom still makes me do stuff.”

Shepherd likely won’t have to return to her father’s to-do list for quite some time after beating her competition on The Voice: Kirk Jay, Chris Kroeze and Kennedy Holmes.

RELATED: Chevel Shepherd Wins The Voice — Shocking Fans and Pleasantly Surprising Her Coach!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Chris Kroeze, Chevel Shepherd and Carson Daly Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

“I am still hyperventilating,” Shepherd told reporters following the show. “I am very blessed. … I am super excited.”

“It’s been crazy just getting the opportunity. Not many teenagers, not many 16-year-olds get the opportunity to stand on The Voice stage and sing on national television for the world and get mentored by Kelly Clarkson and Mariah Carey and Thomas Rhett,” she continued. “It’s just been awesome, and it’s been life-changing.”

Chevel Shepherd and Kelly Clarkson Tyler Golden/NBC

Nobody is happier for Shepherd than Clarkson. “I am excited. I am sweating like a very naughty girl at church right now. Sorry,” Clarkson quipped to reporters.

The two have become friends. “I already text you so much,” Clarkson, who knows the reality competition ropes as an American Idol winner, told Shepherd. “I’m sorry.”

“It’s okay. I love it. I’m like, ‘Oh, Mom, Kelly texted me!'” Shepherd answered.

“You really are so awesome,” Shepherd raved to Clarkson. “You told me from the beginning to always be myself and to always show the world who Chevel really wants to be. To just put myself out there and have lots of fun and give it my best because no matter what happens in the end, like, you’re doing what you love.”

RELATED: The Voice’s Kennedy Holmes, 13, Honors Whitney Houston with Cover of ‘Greatest Love of All’

Chevel Shepherd and Kelly Clarkson Trae Patton/NBC/Getty

“I just want to make sure the whole time she’s having fun. Even at 36 years old, it’s so hard sometimes — not just in this industry, in any industry — to just have fun at what you’re doing and who you’re working with,” Clarkson explained.

RELATED: The Voice‘s Kirk Jay Says He ‘Started Crying’ After Rascal Flatts Showed Him Support on Twitter

Chris Kroeze, Kelly Clarkson and Chevel Shepherd Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Clarkson, who celebrates her second win after claiming the title with Brynn Cartelli last season, is planning to toast the victory — though Shepherd won’t be joining in.

“Don’t drink; you are too young,” Clarkson told Shepherd. “But I am going to have a drink. I am going to celebrate for you. I think I am in more shock we won with a country artist. I am so happy. … Yeah, I am sweating so much. Is it hot in here? It might be the Spanx.”