Blake Shelton's Voice contestant Wendy Moten sang a powerful rendition of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's "You're All I Need to Get By" on Monday night's live show

The Voice's Wendy Moten Says She's Been 'Blessed to Find the Right Guy' After Dedicating Performance to Fiancé

When The Voice's Wendy Moten brought down the house with her performance of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's "You're All I Need to Get By" during Monday night's show, she had her longtime fiancé, musician David M. Santos, on her mind.

"I've been blessed to find the right guy, the right mate, because I've been career-driven my whole life, and so has he," Moten told PEOPLE. "So I describe us best as two people who are loners, who want somebody to love us."

Since they first started dating 26 years ago, Moten, 57, and Santos have always supported each other as they've followed their own dreams.

"He's my biggest cheerleader," Moten said. "I'm a workaholic, so sometimes I'll have two to three tours in a year. The wrong person would think you just don't like them, or you never want to be home, but he gets that I'm just driven. [There are no] problems with having to choose between him or my work. He knows I love to work, and he does too, so that's just a blessing."

Wendy Moten Wendy Moten | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After the show, the team Blake Shelton member said Santos was blown away by her performance, which also had coach John Legend calling her singing chops "ludicrous."

"He FaceTimed me like, 'Honey! Oh my God!'" Moten said. "I was like, 'Listen, I can't talk right now, I have to do these interviews! I'll call you back.'"

Not only did her vocals impress but so did her ability to perform with both arms in a cast after breaking her right elbow and fracturing her left hand when she fell over a speaker on stage two weeks ago.

"If I can come back on stage with broken arms, whatever happens is icing on the cake for me," she said of the upcoming finale next week. "I'm thankful to have been on the show this long."

"I didn't think I would make it this far," she added. "Just because you got experience doesn't mean you can fit into this process, and I only could go as far as the next challenge. Now we're down to this, and I'm just looking at it like the next challenge. Even though tonight was great for me, there's no guarantee. So I got to keep working."

Last week, Moten opened up about what she went through following her fall.

"I was ready to go to rehearsal as soon as I left the hospital," she said. "So I'm just going to go with it."

The tumble happened after Moten performed alongside Shelton and fellow team members Lana Scott and Paris Winningham. At the time, however, the singer assured fans that she was "OK."

The Voice host Carson Daly saw the fall happen right before the show cut to a commercial break. "Unfortunate moment for Wendy Moten, who is walking off and we hope she's OK," he reported as Moten was helped off the stage by Shelton and her fellow teammates.

When the program returned, Moten said, "I'm OK! I'm a little bruised, but you know what? I'm still ready to go!" Daly then noted that nothing like her fall had ever occurred on the show up until then.

Despite having casts on both arms, Moten said that her injuries didn't get in the way of her performance of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" last week.

"In country music they stand still a lot, and so moving too much is almost like telling the wrong story," she said. "So I think it was perfect that I had to be kind of stoic and just tell the story. I didn't want to go through this much pain. But hey, I survived it."