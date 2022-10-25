Team Legend's Lana Love and Omar Jose Cardona Tackle 'Into the Unknown' from 'Frozen 2' on 'The Voice'

Coach John Legend has a difficult decision to make in the fifth and final Battle in a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Published on October 25, 2022 12:00 PM

Team Legend is channeling its inner Elsa on The Voice!

In the fifth and final part of The Battles, Lana Love and Omar Jose Cardona tackle the Panic! At the Disco version of "Into the Unknown" from the hit 2019 Disney movie Frozen 2, as seen in a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

Lana kicks things off with the power ballad's distinct siren call before Omar joins her, and the two trade-off lines and also duet on the Grammy- and Oscar-nominated track.

As they belt their way through the hit song, coaches John Legend, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton all look impressed, and when the song ends, all four coaches give Lana and Omar a standing ovation.

"I think I speak for everybody here when I say, 'What the hell?'" Shelton tells the contestants. "How is there enough time on this show to even rehearse? That would be like after an eight-month run on Broadway. Lana you're incredible. You stepped into character when you got on stage and you became that moment."

Lana Love and Omar Jose Cardona. The Voice/NBC

Shelton continues with compliments for Omar, whom he calls "one of the best singers I've ever heard."

"You can't go wrong here," the country star says. "I would probably choose Omar."

Cabello was equally moved by the performance, calling it "probably my top two favorite moments of this season."

"I just feel so inspired after that. It just felt so pro," the "Bam Bam" singer says. "When you locked into the verse in character I was just like, whoa, like, star power. Omar, I mean bro. You're an entertainer. You just remind me of Freddie Mercury, and the ease with which like, Bruno [Mars] and Anderson [.Paak] perform. Like you were born to do this."

Stefani, who was seen dropping her jaw in amazement during the song, wants to know why Lana and Omar aren't "on Broadway singing every single night."

"It was such a great pairing, you know?" the rocker says. "It's sad because it's like, somebody has to go home and you guys should just keep doing what you do, which is sing songs and use the gift that god gave you."

Because both singers are Team Legend, the decision as to who stays and who goes lies with the "All of Me" singer. While fans will have to tune in Tuesday night to find out who wins the battle, Legend is full of praise for both of the contestants.

"Wow, I mean, Lana, I just love your passion. The way you move your body when you sing, and everyone's right, you should be on Broadway right now. You have the voice for it," he says in the clip. "Omar, I mean, I've never heard anyone sing like you, dude. You're not just singing, you're giving the physical performance, you're like, getting into it. I like the way you just even toss the mic to yourself. You just felt confident, in control. Just know that both of you, it was phenomenal to watch and just inspiring for us, honestly."

Season 22 of The Voice, which Shelton recently announced will be his last, also includes Charlie Puth as Battle Advisor for Team Camila, Jazmine Sullivan for Team Legend, Jimmie Allen for Team Blake and Sean Paul for Team Gwen.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

