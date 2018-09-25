Watch Kennedy Holmes, 13, Channel Adele and Blow Away All 4 Coaches on The Voice Premiere

Kennedy Holmes is turning tables — and chairs.

On the season premiere of The Voice, Holmes, a 13-year-old from St. Louis, wowed all four judges — Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton — with her powerful rendition of Adele‘s “Turning Tables.”

Holmes was off to a good start from the get-go: As she sang the opening tune, Clarkson said, “Oh man.”

Before she even reached the chorus, Levine gave her a coveted victory by pressing his button. Clarkson, Hudson and Shelton followed suit in rapid succession.

After a standing ovation from the judges — during which Shelton told Hudson, “I think she could win. I really do.” — the biggest shock was yet to come: Holmes’ age. When Holmes revealed that she is a teenager, Clarkson was so shocked that she got out of her chair and screamed, “What?”

“Let me be the first to thank you for coming to The Voice because our ratings are going to shoot through the roof this season,” Shelton started. “I think you are the best vocalist that has auditioned this year.”

Kennedy Holmes Tyler Golden/NBC

He added, “Your voice already sounds so seasoned and accomplished and so much control, so much range. Oh my gosh. I don’t want you to get distracted by the fact that I’m a country artist and you’re the greatest artist of all time. … I want you to pick me as your coach so you can teach me how to sing like that.”

After saying that she was crying, Clarkson raved, “Just so you know, the most beautiful parts of your voice aren’t even the biggest. The most beautiful ones are those intimate ones where you let that roundness, that falsetto, that head voice set in.”

As soon as Hudson began talking, Holmes broke down in tears. “She just realized that Jennifer Hudson’s talking to her,” Shelton quipped.

Holmes explained, “One of my first performances, I sang ‘I Am Changing.’ I’ve dreamed to sing with you.” Hudson stood up to make her dream come true right away — the duo launched into a moving duet of “I Am Changing.”

“Does that mean you’ll come to my team?” Hudson said. “It was an honor and a pleasure just to sing with you.”

Jennifer Hudson Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Levine added onto the praise: “Very, very rarely does someone come around that kind of reignites our passion for what we do. And to hear you sing today did that.”

He concluded, “You really could become the absolute biggest thing to ever come from this show. So you should be on my team, Kennedy.”

I am SO GRATEFUL to be your coach, Kennedy. We are going to do amazing things together little girl !! #TeamJHud #VoicePremiere — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) September 25, 2018

Holmes ultimately chose Hudson to be her coach. Hudson tweeted, “I am SO GRATEFUL to be your coach, Kennedy. We are going to do amazing things together little girl !!”