WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Starts Her Own Club After Being Rejected by Her Fellow Voice Coaches

The Voice‘s Kelly Clarkson doesn’t hesitate to take matters into her own hands.

In an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s finale episode, the coach, 37, opens up about being the only female coach this season. “I’m not going to lie — it’s been a bit challenging. But at the end of the day,” she adds with a grin, “I feel like they love me. I’m just one of the guys, so it’s cool.”

The camera pans to Clarkson, who comes across a “Boy’s Club” decorated with “Keep Out” and “No Girls Allowed” signs. She hears judges Adam Levine, 40, Blake Shelton, 42, and John Legend, 40, giggling inside.

Feeling left out when they won’t let her in, the “Because of You” singer tries various tactics to gain access into their clubhouse.

Image zoom The Voice coaches Trae Patton/NBC

First, she approaches the door with a piece of paper, reading out the latest “baseball” score, but this fails to work when they point out that they can see her reading off the paper — and that it’s actually a basketball game that she’s referring to.

She tries again, disguising herself as Carson Daly, 45, with a fake mustache — but the other coaches don’t fall for that one either.

Finally, Clarkson decides that she doesn’t need to be one of the boys anyway: “I don’t even want to be a part of your dumb clubhouse. I’m going to start my own clubhouse!”

At the end, the camera pans to Clarkson dancing outside her own pink clubhouse, complete with flowers on the windowsill, a blaring jukebox and a “No Boys Allowed” sign.

When Shelton, Levine and Legend walk past, she teases them, saying: “I’m just hanging out at my clubhouse. I’d invite you in, but we’re at full capacity.”

Then host Carson Daly pokes his head out of her window, saying “Come on Kelly, hurry up! The pizza’s getting cold. Come in!”

“Thank you so much for being a part of my clubhouse!” Clarkson says, grinning as she steps inside.

The Voice finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. on NBC.