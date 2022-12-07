Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown and Maluma Among Stars to Perform at 'The Voice' Season 22 Finale

On Tuesday, bodie, Omar Jose Cardona, Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood or Morgan Myles will be crowned the season 23 winner

December 7, 2022
Kelly Clarkson, Maluma, Kane Brown
Kelly Clarkson, Maluma and Kane Brown. Photo: Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

As fans anxiously await The Voice season 22 winner, a series of star-studded performances might ease the nerves!

On Wednesday, the competition show announced that the season finale will include performances by a wide range of musicians like Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Maluma and more.

OneRepublic, Adam Lambert, BRELAND and season 21 winners Girl Named Tom will also take the stage.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/camila-cabello/" data-inlink="true">Camila Cabello</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/blake-shelton/" data-inlink="true">blake shelton</a>, john legend, <a href="https://people.com/tag/gwen-stefani/" data-inlink="true">gwen stefani</a>
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend. Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty

Meanwhile, coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend will perform with their final artists.

Brown, 29, will take the stage with Shelton, 46, to perform their duet "Different Man" from Brown's latest album with the same name.

Meanwhile, former coach Clarkson — who is set to make her return as coach next season — will perform a solo rendition of her duet with Ariana Grande titled "Santa, Can't You Hear Me" from her 2021 album When Christmas Comes Around.

Colombian star Maluma, 28, will take the stage to perform his romantic hit "Junio," while OneRepublic will perform the energetic "I Ain't Worried."

RELATED VIDEO: Blake Shelton Is 'Stepping Away' from ''The Voice' ' After 23 Seasons: 'Hell of a Ride'

Lambert will bring the nostalgia with his rendition of Duran Duran's "Ordinary World," which is featured on his upcoming album High Drama. Rising country star BRELAND will make his debut on the show with his performance of "For What It's Worth."

Last but not least, season 21 winners Girl Named Tom — which consists of siblings Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty will be performing the title track "One More Christmas" from their first EP.

The five finalists include bodie, Omar Jose Cardona, Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood and Morgan Myles — but only one will be crowned winner at the end of the night.

The Voice season 23 finale will air on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

