Kennedy Holmes is giving Beyoncé a run for her money.

The 14-year-old Voice contestant closed out part one of season 15’s finale on Monday night with an electrifying performance of Demi Lovato‘s”Confident,” complete with a marching band and choreographed number à la Beyoncé’s headlining 2018 Coachella performance.

“I just knew that I wanted a marching band,” Holmes told PEOPLE after the live show. “I wanted it to be big. This was my last performance on The Voice, might as well go big or go home.”

Though Holmes only saw clips of Beyoncé’s Coachella performance, she is glad that audiences got to see the “Sasha Fierce” side of her — which is a reference to the superstar’s alter ego.

Kennedy Holmes

When reflecting on her journey from the show’s blind auditions to gearing up for Tuesday night’s finale, Holmes — who is on Jennifer Hudson‘s team — said it “feels crazy amazing.”

“Honestly, I’m just really thankful to be here and have this opportunity to work with Jennifer and all of the other people,” she said. “It has been great.”

Along with “Confident,” Holmes also sang a duet of “Home” from The Wiz with Hudson and an original song called “Love Is Free.” Holmes said Hudson didn’t give her any advice when she took the stage for her performances, except that she’s “ready.”

“It hit me to know that someone that’s my idol thinks I’m ready for the music industry and ready to take off with my career,” Holmes said.

Kennedy Holmes

The show’s other young contestant, 16-year-old Chevel Shepherd from team Kelly Clarkson, said her coach told her just to “have fun going out there tonight and show the audience who Chevel is.”

Shepherd performed Tanya Tucker’s “It's a Little Too Late,” an original song called “Broken Hearts” and a duet with Clarkson of The Judds’ “Rockin' With the Rhythm of the Rain.”

Of her favorite memory of her time on the show, Shepherd said “working with Kelly and working with all of the other artists who share the same passion as you.”

On tonight’s show, Shepherd will get a chance to perform with Grammy-nominated country duo Dan + Shay.

“I rehearsed with them, and they are so nice,” Shepherd said. “I almost forgot to stop breathing because they’re so cool. They’re so easy to be around as well. They’re kind of just like Kelly, they’re their true selves.”

Dan + Shay won’t be the only country stars to perform during the finale, though. Blake Shelton‘s contestant Chris Kroeze will perform with the Doobie Brothers.

“I never met them, but I grew up listening to them,” he said. “I’m very excited.”

Kirk Jay, Kennedy Holmes, Chris Kroeze and Chevel Shepherd

Regardless of the outcome during the finale, Kroeze said just being able to say he made it to this moment has been “awesome.”

“There’s really no pressure because there’s no bad outcome,” he said. “Tonight was a blast, and I hope that came across.”

Kroeze, 27, performed Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama,” an original song called “Human” and a duet with Shelton of Emmylou Harris’ “Two More Bottles of Wine.” He also said he had “about 40” members of his family in the crowd who flew to Los Angeles from Wisconsin to watch him perform — including his wife and son.

“My son is almost two so he doesn’t fully understand what’s going on,” he said. “I got to see him [on Sunday] for the first time in 45 days, so that was really cool. I think he thought I lived in the phone at this point because we FaceTime every day. He was super excited.”

When it comes to Kroeze’s favorite moment from his time on the show, he said it involves none other than Shelton.

“We were on stage for the results a couple of weeks ago, and I look at Blake and there’s a camera guy shooting between the coaches’ chairs and Blake is wiggling the cameras,” he said. “Not that he’s screwing with the guy, that’s not why I love it, I just love it because it’s such a high-end production and Blake is just screwing around and having fun. That’s awesome.”

Though Kroeze’s fellow final four contestants and member of team Shelton Kirk Jay couldn’t do interviews because he was on vocal rest, he previously said that he wants “to be able to give back to my community and everybody who supported me coming up in the beginning” through the show.

He added: “I just want to help people musically and continue to change lives.”

Jay, 22, performed Rascal Flatts‘ “I Won't Let Go,” an original song called “Defenseless” and a duet with Shelton of George Strait’s “You Look So Good In Love.”