Chrissy Teigen Jokingly Apologizes for Voice Finale Spoilers: 'I Will Wait for Each State'

Chrissy Teigen is apologizing — with tongue firmly in cheek — after accidentally incurring the wrath of the Internet following The Voice finale.

The Cravings author couldn’t contain her excitement over John Legend‘s contestant Maelyn Jarmon taking the top prize, tweeting multiple times about her husband’s big win before being chastised by West Coast viewers for ruining the results.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“[I’m] truly sorry for spoiling the voice tonight,” she tweeted in response Tuesday night. “I thought that since the official account tweeted it, it would be okay. But now I realize it wasn’t and will make sure that when my husband wins something with someone, I will wait for each state and every country before being excited.”

truly sorry for spoiling the voice tonight. I thought that since the official account tweeted it, it would be okay. But now I realize it wasn’t and will make sure that when my husband wins something with someone, I will wait for each state and every country before being excited — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2019

RELATED: The Voice Crowns a Champion! Maelyn Jarmon Wins Season 16

The Lip Sync Battle host, 33, began celebrating Jarmon and Legend’s victory immediately after the results were announced, retweeting the reality show’s official account multiple times and adding her own commentary.

this is literally the happiest I’ve ever seen John ever???? https://t.co/NNrwQWs4Se — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2019

RELATED: She Got It from Her Mama: Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Unknowingly Recreates Her Crying Face Meme

Teigen joked about spoiling the results shortly thereafter, claiming the trophy was rescinded and given to Voice host Carson Daly to punish her.

“Well it looks like we are now being penalized for my spoiler and the award has been taken away and given to Carson Daly,” she deadpanned. “Again I apologize.”

well it looks like we are now being penalized for my spoiler and the award has been taken away and given to Carson Daly. Again I apologize — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2019

In Teigen’s defense, The Voice‘s official Twitter account did post a GIF of Jarmon celebrating with her coach, confetti flying all around, immediately following the live reveal.

Winner Jarmon, 26, is completely deaf in her right ear, yet still beat Gyth Rigdon, Dexter Roberts and Andrew Sevener, all of whom were coached by Blake Shelton.

RELATED GALLERY: A Complete Guide to Every Winner of The Voice

Maelyn Jarmon and John Legend Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

“Chrissy’s very excited. She had me texting her ‘cause, you know, we’re on the West Coast and we don’t get to see it live on television. And she was asking me, ‘When do they announce? When do they announce?’” Legend, 40, told reporters following the finale. “Then I was like, ‘Maelyn and Gyth are the only ones left!’ And she’s like, ‘C’mon, this is killing me!’ That was our WhatsApp exchange, and finally, finally, I was able to tell her we won. She’s very excited.”

Legend is set to return as a coach for season 17 alongside Shelton, Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson.