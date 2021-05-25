The Voice Season 20 Finalists Reflect on Their Journeys Ahead of the Finale

It's a matter of hours until The Voice crowns its season 20 champion — but first, finalists Cam Anthony, Jordan Matthew Young, Kenzie Wheeler, Rachel Mac and Victor Solomon are taking a look back at their journeys on the show.

During a press conference after Monday night's live show, team Blake Shelton's Anthony — a 19-year-old Philadelphia native who was previously signed by Dr. Dre — told PEOPLE that throughout the competition he learned that "starting over is okay."

"It's something that you get comfortable with," he said. "I've learned how to be comfortable with the rapid change and growth that this opportunity forced you into."

Regardless of the finale's outcome, Anthony said fans can expect to hear an album from him in the future that's similar to his "journey" on The Voice.

"I want it to be a bunch of different genres," he said. "I'm just trying to enjoy myself and make something that's true for the moment."

Cam Anthony Cam Anthony | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

For fellow team Shelton contestant Young, 34, he said he has "a lot of songs" already written and "ready to go" for an album.

"It's just a dirty, greasy, live band, soulful, southern rock kind of feel," he said. "Like the Rolling Stones meet the Allman Brothers."

Jordan Matthew Young Jordan Matthew Young | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

As to what he's learned about himself through the competition, he said that it's "truly being yourself and finding out what that means and then projecting that in the most true way that resonates with you is the best thing you can do in the whole world."

Team Kelly Clarkson's Kenzie Wheeler, 22, similarly said that he learned to be himself through the show.

"I built a lot of confidence, especially with being on camera and doing interviews and all that," he said. "Stage presence and my vocal abilities have really climbed since I've been on the show. I believe they've gotten a whole lot better since the first day I got here."

Kenzie Wheeler Kenzie Wheeler | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

In the future, the Dover, Florida, native said fans can expect an album from him that's country, of course.

"Steel guitars and fiddles — that's what I love," he said. "I want it as classic as possible."

For team Nick Jonas' Rachel Mac, 15, she imagines songwriting will take front and center on her future album.

"I am a songwriter, first and foremost," she said. "I'm a person who geeks out over words and lyrics, so I think my album would be a really masterful piece of lyricism."

Rachel Mac Rachel Mac | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Through the show, Mac has also been able to build her confidence.

"I know now that I can do a lot of the things that I couldn't before," she said. "I have more confidence outside of the show. It's given me a lot of opportunities to know how cool I am."

Team John Legend's Victor Solomon — a 22-year-old Greensboro, North Carolina, resident — said fans can expect a gospel album from him in the future.

"My album is going to be a staple of who I am as an artist, a gospel artist," he said. "It's going to give a new taste to gospel music, a new vision of gospel music. I would love to put everything that I've done on the show into my music and my craft and my skills."

Victor Solomon Victor Solomon | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC