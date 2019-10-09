This Voice Contestant Was So Good That She Made John Legend Sing: Watch

John Legend pulled out all the stops to get one contestant on The Voice to join his team.

On Tuesday’s episode of the singing competition show, the “All of Me” musician was blown away by contestant Khalea Lynee, who sang “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar and H.E.R. during her blind audition.

Seconds after she began to sing, Legend’s fellow Voice coaches Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson turned their chairs around. Legend quickly followed, and began cheering for Lynee and dancing in his seat.

Gwen Stefani also eventually turned her chair around, leaving all four coaches competing against each other to win Lynee over.

“Your tone is so beautiful,” Legend, 40, told Lynee. “Every choice you made was spot on, you just mesmerized all four of us and this entire audience. You have so much passion but you also have discipline. I would love for you to be on the team of the defending Voice champion. That’s me, by the way.”

After Stefani, Shelton and Clarkson all made their pitches to Lynee, Legend piped in once more — this time busting out his famous singing voice as a selling point.

“Khalea, I truly believe you have a chance to win this show,” he said, before beginning to sing, “And I think America’s gonna love you / Body and soul / And I’m gonna give you the best that I got / Khaleaaaa!”

Legend’s tactics appeared to work, because Lynee picked him as her coach.

On Monday, it was announced that Nick Jonas will be joining veteran coaches Shelton, Clarkson and Legend on the upcoming season 18 of the NBC show, which is set to air in spring 2020.

In a statement shared on Monday, the Jonas Brothers star said, “I’m so excited to be a part of The Voice family. It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices.”

Season 17 of The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.