Voice Contestant Holly Forbes Gets Ariana Grande 'Choked Up Beyond' with 'Rocket Man' Rendition

Ariana Grande is saving her tears for Voice contestant Holly Forbes.

After Forbes performed a soulful rendition of Elton John's 1972 hit "Rocket Man" during the Blind Auditions on Monday night, the pop star, 28, said that she was "choked up beyond."

"That was so incredibly moving," Grande said of Forbes' performance. "Every single second of it was so emotionally charged. I respect and admire and would love to work with you."

Forbes, a 30-year-old Catlettsburg, Kentucky, resident, then told Grande that her 7-year-old daughter Violet is her "biggest fan."

While Grande and Forbes couldn't seem like a better coach-contestant match, all three of Grande's fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend also turned their chairs for Forbes — and they weren't going to let her go over to team Grande without a fight.

"[Ariana's] great, but I am too," said Clarkson, 39. "I've won this show a few times, I've won a show on my own, and I loved your voice from the beginning, especially when you did the growl. You just got lost in it, and you became just the vessel for the song. That's like, the most beautiful thing."

"I know that there's maybe a slim chance because if my baby girl liked [Ariana], I'd probably go with her too," she added. "I do everything my daughter loves, but Violet, I'm really cool too!"

Shelton, 45, then chimed in and argued that "some children love too much sugar, or some kids may like playing with fire. That's not necessarily the best thing."

Despite being blocked by Grande, Legend, 42, congratulated Forbes on getting a four-chair turn. "It's a special club to be in," he said.

Forbes first joined choir in middle school, around the same time she lost her hair to medical issues. Though she often felt self-conscious because of her appearance, music allowed her to regain her confidence.

The mother of two currently gigs with her partner Seth in between her job working as a caregiver at a center for adults with disabilities. While teaching them daily tasks like cooking and cleaning, she also sings to them.