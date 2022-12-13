'Voice' Coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend Are the 'Oddest Couple' as They Spoof '70s Sitcom

Blake Shelton and John Legend star in a hilarious sitcom spoof set to air during The Voice season 22 finale on Tuesday night — and PEOPLE has an exclusive preview

Published on December 13, 2022 02:00 PM

Voice coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend are "The Oddest Couple."

In a PEOPLE exclusive preview of a package set to air during Tuesday's finale of the NBC singing competition series, the two stars play roommates and spoof the '70s sitcom The Odd Couple, with Shelton, 46, taking on the persona of slob Oscar Madison and Legend, 43, taking on the persona of neat freak Felix Unger.

The clip begins in the classic sitcom way: with a montage of Shelton and Legend's lives as roommates. For each time Shelton eats chips on their couch, Legend is not far by with a vacuum in hand.

After the intro, Legend brings up the "holiday party" he and Shelton are hosting at their place. As Legend goes through his party planning spreadsheet, he tells Shelton he's in charge of food. To that, Shelton says he's made his "world-famous holiday dip."

"The last time you made dip, I ended up in the emergency room, Blake," Legend says, as Shelton quips, "I don't think that was the dip."

Legend then asks Shelton if he's sent out the invites to their party. While Shelton tells him "yes," it's obvious by his face that he hasn't.

After Legend leaves, Shelton says, "I wonder if he's going to be mad that I forgot to send out the invites." The clip ends with a "To Be Continued" note.

In Tuesday's season 22 finale, both Legend and Shelton have contestants up for the top prize. Legend has Omar Jose Cardona, while Shelton has Bodie, Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape. (Coach Camila Cabello's contestant Morgan Myles rounds out the final five.)

Along with crowning its new winner, The Voice finale will feature performances by Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Maluma OneRepublic, Adam Lambert, BRELAND and season 21 winners Girl Named Tom. The coaches will also perform with their finale contestants.

The Voice finale airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

