John Travolta 'Didn't Care' People Thought He Mistook Jade Jolie for Taylor Swift at the VMAs

John Travolta admits that although his Taylor Swift VMAs confusion was funny, it was definitely not another “Adele Dazeem” moment.

The Grease star, 65, went viral this week after he appeared to hand over the award for Video of the Year to drag queen Jade Jolie, mistaking her for Taylor Swift during the MTV Video Music Awards Monday night.

However, Travolta cleared the air Thursday while appearing on Dallas-Fort Worth’s Hot 93.3 radio station, explaining that he did not actually make the awkward mistake that everyone thought he did.

“There’s so many people that were bombarding the stage that I was looking for her,” the actor said.

“So the video has me trying to find her, but I thought it was so funny the way it was interpreted,” he laughed, adding that he “didn’t care” that the moment quickly became an internet sensation.

Swift, 29, snagged the trophy for her “You Need to Calm Down” video, which featured Jolie and other LGBTQ stars, many of whom the singer brought on stage with her to accept the win.

Jolie, wearing a pink outfit and a blonde wig similar to that of Swift’s hairstyle, smiled and laughed as Travolta extended his arm and gave her a pat on the shoulder while holding the moon man award.

While Travolta’s apparent mess-up had the internet flooded with hilarious reactions, the Hairspray star shared that he actually “kind of loved it.”

“I’ve been friends with Taylor Swift, she’s been so good to my daughter and my wife during concerts, I’ve written her notes and she’s written me back,” he told the radio station.

please tell me the presenter did not just mistake jade jolie as taylor 😭 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/rQojnjot8h — Dylan (@lntelleon) August 27, 2019

Aaaahhh the most magical night EVER! So proud of my queen @taylorswift13 for snatching Videos for Good & Video Of The Year at the @vmas tonight👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QLGvQixHAZ — Jade Jolie (@QueenJadeJolie) August 27, 2019

In 2014, Travolta’s famously flubbed the pronunciation of Idina Menzel’s name during the Academy Awards broadcast, calling the actress and singer “Adele Dazeem” while presenting her with the Oscar for Best Original Song.

The actor told the radio show anything he does that is considered a little bit out of the ordinary immediately receives scrutiny from the public.

“You know if I wear a polka dot tie or I shave my head, there’s headlines” he joked.

Despite the uncomfortable moment, Swift and Jolie continued to celebrate their win backstage.

“So we are backstage, not really able to process … what did just happen?” Swift asks, to which the RuPaul’s Drag Race alum replies, “Um, you won video of the year!”