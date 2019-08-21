Throwback Photos of Your Favorite Celebrities at Their Very First VMAs

Take a look back at Nick Jonas' cute curls and Justin Bieber's side bangs as they walked their first VMA red carpet
By Diane J. Cho
August 21, 2019 12:00 PM

Ariana Grande

The “Sweetner” singer looked all dolled up in a floral-print dress and white pumps during her 2013 debut.

The Jonas Brothers

The band of brothers love their color-coordinated suits. Check out their 2008 carpet outfits, complete with Joe and Nick’s rolled-up sleeves and Kevin’s all-black ensemble that had an interesting metallic sheen. Joe’s bangs and Nick and Kevin’s cute curls are an added bonus to these legendary looks.

Shawn Mendes

The “Señorita” singer threw up a backwards peace sign and posed with a(n) (adorable) mean mug during his 2015 arrival.

Taylor Swift

The now-pop star was still a budding country singer in 2008 when she graced the carpet with her then-signature long curls and whimsical pink, pastel dress.

Lady Gaga

No one did a red carpet reveal better than Gaga, especially back in 2009 when she arrived in this strange-yet-fabulous vintage look.

Fall Out Boy

The year 2005 was all about smudged black eyeliner, side-swept bangs and emo attire, and no one did it better than these rockers.

John Legend

One look at this incredible 2005 throwback has us wondering if Legend still owns these white, bootcut trousers and that black-and-white blazer with a belt that perfectly cinched his waist.

Kanye West

A fresh-faced West eagerly threw up the Roc sign, a nod to his then-label Roc-A-Fella Records, which was owned by JAY-Z, during his first carpet back in 2004.

Justin Bieber

The married man was once just a 15-year-old music prodigy with helmet hair and long bangs in 2009.

Miley Cyrus

Before she married Liam Hemsworth, then split from him less than one year later, Cyrus and then-boyfriend Nick Jonas had just broken up when she hit the 2008 VMA carpet.

Katy Perry

The star was riding high on her mega-hit “I Kissed a Girl” when she wore this sparkly halter top and purple kitten heels to the 2008 award show.

Destiny's Child

Gone are the days when the R&B group would show up to awards shows and performances in coordinated looks created by Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles. This amazing throwback captured their 2000 look when the show was held at N.Y.C.’s Radio City Music Hall.

