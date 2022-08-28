Entertainment Music The 2022 MTV VMAs: See Every Star Arriving on the Red Carpet The 2022 MTV VMAs, hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J, are airing live from Newark, New Jersey, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV By Ben Trivett and Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 28, 2022 06:26 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 32 Lizzo Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock 02 of 32 LL Cool J Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 03 of 32 Jack Harlow Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 04 of 32 BLACKPINK Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock 05 of 32 Tayshia Adams Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 06 of 32 Khalid Cindy Ord/WireImage 07 of 32 Rachel Lindsay Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 08 of 32 Colton Haynes Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty 09 of 32 Sabrina Carpenter Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock 10 of 32 Måneskin Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock 11 of 32 Kevan Kenney Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock 12 of 32 Justina Valentine Dia Dipasupil/Getty 13 of 32 Betty Who Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic 14 of 32 Rachel Smith Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock 15 of 32 Diamond Kuts Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 16 of 32 Kerri Colby Dia Dipasupil/Getty 17 of 32 Chloe Flower Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic 18 of 32 That Girl Lay Lay Dia Dipasupil/Getty 19 of 32 Tate McRae Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty 20 of 32 Samy Hawk ANDRES KUDACKI/AFP/Getty 21 of 32 Mae Muller ANDRES KUDACKI/AFP/Getty 22 of 32 Kane Brown Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty 23 of 32 Kamie Crawford Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic 24 of 32 Dometi Pongo Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty 25 of 32 Yes Duffy Dia Dipasupil/Getty 26 of 32 Rachel Robinson Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty 27 of 32 Nev Schulman & Laura Perlongo Cindy Ord/WireImage 28 of 32 Nessa Broadimage/Shutterstock 29 of 32 Mike Mulderrig Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty 30 of 32 Kaycee Clark & Nany González Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty 31 of 32 Johnny Middlebrooks Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock 32 of 32 Chris Olsen Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock