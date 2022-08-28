The 2022 MTV VMAs: See Every Star Arriving on the Red Carpet

The 2022 MTV VMAs, hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J, are airing live from Newark, New Jersey, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV

By Ben Trivett
and
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood.  Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2022 06:26 PM
01 of 32

Lizzo

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
02 of 32

LL Cool J

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
03 of 32

Jack Harlow

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
04 of 32

BLACKPINK

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock
05 of 32

Tayshia Adams

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
06 of 32

Khalid

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Cindy Ord/WireImage
07 of 32

Rachel Lindsay

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
08 of 32

Colton Haynes

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
09 of 32

Sabrina Carpenter

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
10 of 32

Måneskin

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
11 of 32

Kevan Kenney

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
12 of 32

Justina Valentine

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dia Dipasupil/Getty
13 of 32

Betty Who

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
14 of 32

Rachel Smith

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock
15 of 32

Diamond Kuts

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
16 of 32

Kerri Colby

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dia Dipasupil/Getty
17 of 32

Chloe Flower

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
18 of 32

That Girl Lay Lay

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dia Dipasupil/Getty
19 of 32

Tate McRae

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
20 of 32

Samy Hawk

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
ANDRES KUDACKI/AFP/Getty
21 of 32

Mae Muller

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
ANDRES KUDACKI/AFP/Getty
22 of 32

Kane Brown

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
23 of 32

Kamie Crawford

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
24 of 32

Dometi Pongo

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
25 of 32

Yes Duffy

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dia Dipasupil/Getty
26 of 32

Rachel Robinson

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
27 of 32

Nev Schulman & Laura Perlongo

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Cindy Ord/WireImage
28 of 32

Nessa

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Broadimage/Shutterstock
29 of 32

Mike Mulderrig

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
30 of 32

Kaycee Clark & Nany González

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
31 of 32

Johnny Middlebrooks

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
32 of 32

Chris Olsen

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Related Articles
Anitta, Khalid, Marshmello
MTV VMAs 2022: Everything to Know About Music's Big Night
Yung Gravy, Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana
Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana and Yung Gravy to Perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Pre-Show
LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J to Emcee the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
Red Hot Chili Peppers to Receive Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
Red Hot Chili Peppers to Receive Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
lizzo, jack harlow
MTV Adds Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow and Måneskin to the Star-Studded 2022 VMAs Performers Lineup
Nicki Minaj attends the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City.
Nicki Minaj to Receive the Video Vanguard Award at 2022 MTV VMAs
Lizzo - 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) [Official Video]
Lizzo Recreates Her 'Truth Hurts' Wedding Look for New '2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)' Music Video
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Jennifer Lopez accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 28: Singer Britney Spears, winner of the Video Vanguard Award and Best Pop Video Award for 'Till the World Ends' poses in the press room during the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Look Back at the MTV VMA Vanguard Award Winners Through the Years
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Anitta, J Balvin, Khalid
MTV VMAs Announces Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello, Khalid and Panic! at the Disco as 2022 Performers
Lizzo
Lizzo Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Doja Cat , Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X Doja Cat , Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X
Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X Lead 2022 MTV VMA Nominations
Lizzo attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Jack Harlow performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on August 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Jack Harlow Performs Live on' TODAY', Plus H.E.R., Chris Martin, Pusha T and More
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Goes All Out in New Jersey, Plus Megan Thee Stallion, Lilly Singh, Brooklyn Beckham and More
steph curry and family ESPYS
2022 ESPYS Red Carpet Arrivals