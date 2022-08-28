Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance at 2022 MTV VMAs, Jokes He 'Needed the Work'

The actor appeared as an astronaut, nearly three months after a verdict was reached in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard

By
Published on August 28, 2022 08:32 PM
Johnny Depp cameo on the MTV VMAs
Photo: MTV

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs Sunday night, nearly three months after the verdict in his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor, 59, appeared in a brief cameo toward the beginning of the show, with his face digitally superimposed into the helmet of a floating spaceman.

"And you know what? I needed the work," Depp told the crowd at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. He appeared again as the show came back from commercial.

Check out PEOPLE's full VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music's biggest nights.

The appearance comes months after a seven-person jury sided mostly with the actor, finding that Heard defamed Depp in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence, though she didn't mention him by name. He was awarded more than $10 million in damages. Heard, meanwhile, won one of her three defamation countersuit claims and was awarded $2 million.

Judge Penney Azcarate denied Heard's request for a mistrial, and after Heard officially appealed the verdict, Depp's legal team announced that they would also be appealing her countersuit verdict.

Earlier in August, Depp's upcoming return to acting was revealed when WhyNotProductions and France Télévisions shared the first look at his character King Louis XV in the period drama Jeanne du Barry. The film is directed by French director Maïwenn, who will also star. Filming for the production began last month in multiple locations in France, including Versailles and Paris.

The film follows the story of the King of France's last royal mistress Jeanne du Barry, who was born into poverty but managed to climb the social ladder using her intelligence to become Louis XV's favorite companion, per Deadline.

Check out PEOPLE's full VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music's biggest nights.

Depp is also stepping behind the camera for the first time in over two decades as director of the upcoming film Modigliani.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will direct a film about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, co-produced by Al Pacino and Barry Navidi. This is the second time Depp has been in the role of director for a feature film: He made his directorial debut with 1997's The Brave, which he also starred in alongside Marlon Brando.

Following the June 1 outcome of the defamation trial, Depp said in a statement that the jury "gave me my life back" and the "best is yet to come" for him. Heard, meanwhile, called it a "setback" for women who speak out.

The 2022 VMAs are airing live Sunday night from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Related Articles
Johnny Depp, Al Pacino
Johnny Depp to Direct Movie Produced by Al Pacino About Artist Amedeo Modigliani: 'Incredibly Honored'
Johnny Depp seen in Paris to shoot new movie with French actress director Maiwenn. After 6 weeks of a complicated trial against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp arrived in Paris. He also took the opportunity to do the fitting of costumes and wigs for the shooting of his next film of Maiwenn Le Besco which will start in early August and in which he will play Louis XV. During that time he has not seen Vanessa at all despite the fact that she was in Paris as well. Johnny stayed at Hayat hotel and came back late at night after costumes fitting. 18 Jun 2022
Johnny Depp Seen in Paris as He Prepares to Film New Movie Weeks After Amber Heard Trial
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: Johnny Depp arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on July 13, 2020 in London, England.Hollywood actor is taking News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, to court over allegations that he was violent towards his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 34. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
See First Image of Johnny Depp as King Louis XV in 'Jeanne Du Barry'
Amber Heard stands with her lawyers Elaine Bredehoft and Benjamin Rottenborn before the jury said that they believe she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp while announcing split verdicts in favor of both her ex-husband Johnny Depp and Heard on their claim and counter-claim in the Depp v. Heard civil defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse
Amber Heard Hires New Lawyers for Johnny Depp Appeal: 'Different Court Warrants Different Representation'
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia
Johnny Depp's Lawyers Wanted Amber Heard Nudes and Exotic Dancer Past Revealed in Court (Reports)
Amber Heard home
Home that Reportedly Belonged to Amber Heard Sells for $1 Million After Johnny Depp Lawsuit
Mads Mikkelsen Suggests Johnny Depp 'Might' Return to 'Fantastic Beasts' Role: 'I'm a Big Fan'
Mads Mikkelsen Suggests Johnny Depp 'Might' Return to 'Fantastic Beasts' Role: 'I'm a Big Fan'
Amber Heard, Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp's Lawyer Says Actor Filed His Own Appeal After Amber Heard's to 'Protect His Interests'
US actor Johnny Depp looks on in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 3, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." US actress Amber Heard looks on during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 3, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."
Johnny Depp Responds After Amber Heard Begins Appeal Process: 'We Remain Confident in Our Case'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Steve Helber/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12942408d) Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp watch as the jury comes into the courtroom after a break at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, 16 May 2022. Johnny Depp's 50 million US dollar defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard that started on 10 April is expected to last five or six weeks. Depp v Heard defamation lawsuit at the Fairfax County Circuit Court, USA - 16 May 2022
Amber Heard Officially Files to Appeal Verdict in Johnny Depp Trial: 'We Believe the Court Made Errors'
Johnny Depp arrives at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax
Johnny Depp Is Now Filing to Appeal the $2 Million Verdict in Amber Heard Defamation Countersuit
US actress Amber Heard (C) stands with a legal team member and her attorney, Elaine Bredehoft
Judge Denies Amber Heard's Mistrial Request, Says 'No Evidence of Fraud or Wrongdoing' Among Jury
US actor Johnny Depp looks on in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 3, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." US actress Amber Heard looks on during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 3, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."
Amber Heard Asks for Mistrial in Johnny Depp Defamation Case After an Alleged Juror Mix-Up
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp Makes Over $3.6 Million After Debut Art Collection Sells Out in Hours
Ellen Barkin attends the Turner Upfront 2016 arrivals at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic); Johnny Depp attends the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health on September 24, 2020 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Ellen Barkin Claimed Johnny Depp Gave Her Drugs and Asked for Sex in Unheard Deposition: Reports
Johnny Depp testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 25, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by Steve Helber / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images); Amber Heard returns from recess at Fairfax County Circuit Court during a defamation case against her by ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 4, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by ELIZABETH FRANTZ / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ELIZABETH FRANTZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Johnny Depp's Legal Team Argues Against Amber Heard's 'Baseless' Request for Mistrial