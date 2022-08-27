MTV VMAs 2022: Everything to Know About Music's Big Night

Get ready, music lovers! The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are almost here!

On Sunday night, the annual show will kick off inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, while Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J emcee the highly anticipated event.

From exciting performances across all genres to a star-studded lineup of presenters, fans won't want to miss this one.

Find all things VMAs and what to expect from the big night below.

Who is nominated?

Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat. Getty (3)

Kendrick Lamar, Harlow and Lil Nas X lead the pack with seven nominations each.

Trailing closely behind are Harry Styles and Doja Cat (who served as last year's host) with six each, and Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd with five.

The first-time nominees include Baby Keem, Kacey Musgraves, Gayle, Måneskin, Anitta, Becky G, Dove Cameron, Karol G, ITZY, JID, Muni Long, Tems, Wet Leg and more.

See the full list of the 2022 nominees here.

Anitta, Khalid, Marshmello. Getty (3)

Who is performing?

Taking the stage at this year's award show will be some of your favorite artists across all genres.

The big night will see performances by Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Harlow and Måneskin.

Lizzo, 34, will make her return to the VMAs stage to sing "2 Be Loved" from her new album Special following her debut performance of "Good as Hell" and "Truth Hurts" in 2019. Meanwhile, Harlow, 24, is delivering his second-ever performance at the awards show, following last year's "Industry Baby" duet with Lil Nas X. Måneskin, the Italian band that won Eurovision 2021, will perform a rendition of their hit "SUPERMODEL."

More performers include: Anitta, Marshmello x Khalid, J Balvin, Minaj and Panic! at the Disco.

Anitta, 29, will mark her VMA main stage debut, while Balvin, 37, will be making the world premiere of "Nivel de Perreo" with Ryan Castro. Marshmello and Khalid will hit the stage together to perform their newest collaboration "Numb" and Panic! at the Disco will premiere their new single "Middle of a Breakup."

Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj , J Balvin and Lizzo. Getty (4)

Fans will also be in for an exciting surprise as Eminem and Snoop Dogg "transform the VMAs stage" for a first-of-its-kind performance of "From the D 2 the LBC."

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny will be performing live from Yankee Stadium as a part of his world tour. The pre-show will feature performances by Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana and Yung Gravy.

Who is emceeing?

LL Cool J, Minaj and Harlow will split emceeing duties at this year's VMAs.

The trio will replace a traditional "host" as seen in the past, and they'll introduce the night's biggest moments, performers, presenters and winners.

Who is being honored?

Nicki Minaj and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Anna Webber/Getty

Minaj is set to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 VMAs, where she will also perform for the first time since 2018.

The "Anaconda" rapper, 39, joins an esteemed list of previous recipients that includes Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J and Missy Elliott.

"Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry," Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+, said in a statement. "She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically 'Nicki'."

Meanwhile, Red Hot Chili Peppers, made up of singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante, will be honored with the global icon award.

Who is presenting?

This year, fans can expect a star-studded lineup of presenters hitting the stage.

The list includes Ashley Graham, Avril Lavigne, Bebe Rexha, Becky G, Billy Eichner, Cheech & Chong (Cheech Marin + Tommy Chong), Chlöe Bailey, Dixie D'Amelio, DJ Khaled, Cameron, Joel Madden, Latto, Lili Reinhart and Offset.

Meanwhile, presenters from the Extended Play Stage Presented by Doritos® include Conan Gray, Flo Milli, JID and Lauren Spencer Smith.

Check out PEOPLE's full VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music's biggest nights.

How to watch:

The 2022 VMAs will air live on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. ET from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Viewers can tune in on MTV with simulcasts on The CW Network, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand & VH1.

Additionally, a pre-show will air on MTV starting at 6:30 p.m.