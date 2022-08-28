8 Cute Couples on the MTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet

If you're gonna go to an awards show, why not make a date of it?! See the couples that did just that at the 2022 VMAs

Kate Hogan
Published on August 28, 2022 10:11 PM
Nev Schulman & Laura Perlongo

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
The newly minted parents of three took a night off for the 2022 MTV VMAs in Newark, New Jersey.

Joe & Melissa Gorga

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars repped the host state.

Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
The bride- and groom-to-be each went monochromatic, her in black and him in faded denim.

Valentina Ferrer & J Balvin

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Also new parents, the South American stunners complemented each other in black and white.

Kane & Katelyn Jae Brown

Katelyn Jae Brown and Kane Brown (R) attend the 2022 MTV VMAs
Country star Brown planted one on his wife as the two walked the carpet.

Camilo & Evaluna Montaner

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Also new parents (sensing a theme here?), the multi-hyphenates added a little flair to their black-and-white ensembles.

Michele Maturo & Blackbear

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Another pair opting for black, Maturo and fiancé Blackbear kept it sleek on Sunday.

Kaycee Clark & Nany González

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
It's not an MTV awards show without some MTV stars! The Challenge alumnae walked the carpet hand-in-hand.