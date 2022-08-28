Entertainment Music 8 Cute Couples on the MTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet If you're gonna go to an awards show, why not make a date of it?! See the couples that did just that at the 2022 VMAs By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 28, 2022 10:11 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 08 Nev Schulman & Laura Perlongo Cindy Ord/WireImage The newly minted parents of three took a night off for the 2022 MTV VMAs in Newark, New Jersey. 02 of 08 Joe & Melissa Gorga Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars repped the host state. 03 of 08 Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock The bride- and groom-to-be each went monochromatic, her in black and him in faded denim. 04 of 08 Valentina Ferrer & J Balvin Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock Also new parents, the South American stunners complemented each other in black and white. 05 of 08 Kane & Katelyn Jae Brown Cindy Ord/WireImage Country star Brown planted one on his wife as the two walked the carpet. 06 of 08 Camilo & Evaluna Montaner Dia Dipasupil/Getty Also new parents (sensing a theme here?), the multi-hyphenates added a little flair to their black-and-white ensembles. 07 of 08 Michele Maturo & Blackbear Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock Another pair opting for black, Maturo and fiancé Blackbear kept it sleek on Sunday. 08 of 08 Kaycee Clark & Nany González Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty It's not an MTV awards show without some MTV stars! The Challenge alumnae walked the carpet hand-in-hand.