The top prize will go to Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, the Weeknd, Future & Drake, Eminem & Juice WRLD or Billie Eilish

Taylor Swift! Lady Gaga! The Weeknd! Watch All the 2020 MTV VMAs Video of the Year Nominees

Note: Some language and visuals in the music videos may be NSFW.

Who will take the cake this year?

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are set to air Sunday night, when the very best in music video artistry will be awarded for a year of memorable offerings.

In addition to the usual categories — including artist of the year, song of the year, best collaboration and more — MTV has added two new categories aimed at honoring music created amid the pandemic: best music video from home and best quarantine performance.

However, the top prize is still given in the music video of the year category. While the voting period has ended for fans to pick their choice for their favorite video, check out the contenders below to prime yourself for the big reveal.

Billie Eilish's "Everything I Wanted"

This emotional self-directed video likely has the vote of Selena Gomez! In April, the pop star told Beats 1's Zane Lowe on Apple Music that Billie Eilish's "Everything I Wanted" brought her to tears — and she's not alone.

Eilish, 18, previously told The New York Times that she wrote the song — which features lyrics like "I had a dream I got everything I wanted / Not what you'd think ... It might've been a nightmare" — when she was dealing with severe depression.

"My argument," Eilish told the Times, "which I think was the thing that made my mom and [brother] Finneas finally go, 'Oh, okay,' is I said, ‘This song is the way I can feel these things without doing something to myself.'"

Eminem & Juice WRLD's "Godzilla"

“Godzilla” features the late rapper — who died of a drug overdose in December at age 21 — as Eminem, 47, raps on the song about feeling like a monster, ending with his trademark speedy rapping style.

In one scene, Slim Shady is rapping while running away from a group of people following him in a dark parking lot, when out of nowhere, heavyweight champion Tyson, 54, appears and knocks him out cold with his famous right hook

Future & Drake's "Life Is Good"

Drake and Future got to work in this music video for "Life Is Good," which dropped in January. In the five-minute-long clip, directed by Director X, the artists take on a variety of odd jobs as they rap about "working on the weekend like usual."

The video begins with Drake, 33, and Future, 36, suited up as garbage men and tossing bags of trash into the back of a dumpster truck. The artists continue to rap about their weekend duties and being "way off in the deep end like usual" as they switch to jobs like tech store employees, mechanics, drive-thru workers and fancy chefs.

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande's "Rain on Me"

I'd rather be dry but at least we have this music video!

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande transported fans to planet Chromatica for this colorfully epic release. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the May music video has upbeat, futuristic techno-pop vibes, boasting the talents of both artists.

"I sat with her and we talked about our lives," Gaga previously told Paper magazine of "Rain on Me," her first vocal collaboration with Grande. "It's two women having a conversation about how to keep going and how to be grateful for what you do."

Gaga, 34, and Grande, 27, both scored the most nominations at this year's VMAs with nine nods each.

Taylor Swift's "The Man"

Taylor Swift wore multiple hats (and prosthetics!) for this music video. Not only did the superstar act out the misogynistic main character in "The Man," but she also wrote, directed and "owned" the music video.

In the video, Swift, 30, astonishingly transforms into a brunette, bearded man, whose bad behavior is on display throughout — from urinating on a wall, to guzzling alcohol with a bevy of beautiful women, to manspreading on the subway.

Swift's male persona also loses his temper on a tennis court, screaming at the umpire and throwing his racket. After the final scene, he exits and speaks to actual Swift on the music video’s set, where she sits in a director's chair. "Hey just checking, was that last take more what you had in mind?" the man (voiced by Dwyane Johnson) asks.

Replies Swift: "Pretty good. Could you try to be sexier, maybe more likable this time?"

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights"

Directed by Anton Tammi, the Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" finds the singer bloodied up and occasionally dancing in the streets while wearing a fancy red suit.

The video also boasts speedy car sequences, with the singer, 30, recently explaining to Esquire that the video's "dark" inspiration is something he doesn't condone anyone replicating.

"'Blinding Lights' [is about] how you want to see someone at night, and you're intoxicated, and you're driving to this person and you're just blinded by streetlights," he told the magazine. "But nothing could stop you from trying to go see that person, because you're so lonely. I don't want to ever promote drunk driving, but that’s what the dark undertone is."