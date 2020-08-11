The 2020 MTV VMAs will air live on Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. ET

The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma and More Set to Perform at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are continuing to shape up to be one epic night.

On Tuesday, MTV announced that nominees The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma and CNCO are the second batch of musical artists scheduled to perform at the annual fan-voted awards show, which will air live on Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The group of artists join BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin, who were previously announced as the first slate of artists scheduled to hit the VMA stage later this month.

This marks the first VMAs performance for Ricch and CNCO, and second appearance for The Weeknd and Maluma, who previously took the VMA stage in years past. CNCO took part in the VMAs Pre-Show back in 2019.

The Weeknd is up for a total of 6 nominations, while Ricch has 3, CNCO has 2 and Maluma has 1.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty; Arik McArthur/WireImage

Image zoom 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

MTV announced on Friday that the awards ceremony will not be held indoors at New York's Barclays Center as previously planned.

The network had previously announced that the awards show would be held at the famed Brooklyn venue after it was granted a go-ahead from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the annual awards show will feature live outdoor performances throughout the city with limited or no audiences — adhering to New York's health guidelines put forth to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"The 2020 VMAs will be held on Sunday, August 30th and pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around the City with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines," MTV said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Image zoom KeKe Palmer Steve Granitz/WireImage

On Thursday, it was announced that Keke Palmer would host this year's iteration of the iconic music awards ceremony after it was confirmed last month that her ABC morning talk show, Strahan, Sara & Keke.

In a statement, Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks, said, "We're thrilled to have the multi-talented Keke Palmer as this year's VMAs host. Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat with unmatched comedic wit who will make this year's show truly unforgettable."

RELATED VIDEO: Comedian Jay Pharoah Says Costar Keke Palmer Has 'Kept Her Sanity' Throughout Her Career

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead this year's nominations with nine nods each, closely followed by Billie Eilish, who also has six nominations alongside The Weeknd.