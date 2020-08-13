The 2020 MTV VMAs will air live on Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. ET

Little Monsters Rejoice! Lady Gaga to Perform at MTV Video Music Awards for First Time in 7 Years

Calling all the Little Monsters!

Lady Gaga is going to bring her chart-topping Chromatica album to life at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards for a world premiere televised performance.

The performance will mark Gaga's first return to the VMAs stage since 2013, when she opened the show with a colorful performance of her song, "Applause," from her ARTPOP album. Previously in 2009, Gaga performed her iconic opera-inspired mashup of "Poker Face" and "Paparazzi," during which she infamously hung lifelessly as blood dripped down her torso at the end of the performance.

Gaga, 34, leads this year’s VMAs with nine nominations, including nods for video of the year, song of the year, best collaboration and artist of the year.

Gaga now joins a long list of performers who are scheduled to hit the stage during one of music's most iconic nights.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, MTV announced that nominees The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma and CNCO are the second batch of musical artists scheduled to perform at the annual fan-voted awards show, which will air live on Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

The group of artists joins BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin, who were previously announced to hit the VMAs stage.

Earlier this month, MTV said the awards ceremony will not be held indoors at New York's Barclays Center as previously planned, but will instead feature live outdoor performances throughout the city with limited or no audiences — adhering to New York's health guidelines put forth to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Keke Palmer will host this year's iteration of the iconic music awards ceremony after it was confirmed last month that her ABC morning talk show, Strahan, Sara & Keke, was canceled.

In a statement, Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks, said, "We're thrilled to have the multi-talented Keke Palmer as this year's VMAs host. Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat with unmatched comedic wit who will make this year's show truly unforgettable."

Ariana Grande joins "Rain on Me" collaborator Gaga to lead this year's nominations with nine nods each, closely followed by Billie Eilish, who has six nominations alongside The Weeknd.

Along with the usual categories — including video of the year, artist of the year, song of the year, best collaboration and more — MTV has added two new categories aimed at honoring music created during the pandemic: best music video from home and best quarantine performance.