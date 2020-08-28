The awards show host also tells PeopleTV's Reality Check that the socially distanced awards won't "limit the quality of the show"

Keke Palmer Promises She'll Serve Looks 'Every Moment I Come on Camera' at the MTV VMAs

Keke Palmer is more than ready to host the MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday.

Chatting with PeopleTV's Reality Check, the 27-year-old says "it's quite nuts" to host the VMAs, and that viewers can "expect a wild night of fun."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We're trying everything we can to still give that same energy that you expect when you watch the VMAs," she tells Daryn Carp.

"Fan engagement is still going to be there within the safety guidelines through COVID because keeping everybody safe is the main priority," she adds. "But that's not going to limit the quality of the show or the exciting locations that we're going to be performing in."

The VMAs will be broadcast from all five New York City boroughs this year — and some performances will feature a social distant, live fan audience.

Palmer also revealed that viewers will get to see the host in a bunch of outfits Sunday night.

Image zoom Keke Palmer Roy Rochlin/WireImage

"You're going to be getting it every moment that I come on camera, so just get ready," she says. "I'm going to be giving you so many looks, you're going to be trying to snap a picture every time I come on stage to write down the details!"

As for which performer she's most excited to see on stage, Palmer responds with no hesitation: BTS.

"I'm just, okay wow. VMAs stage. K-Pop group. This is iconic," she says. "They're great performers. If you ever seen them in their videos and stuff like that. They be going off!"

The group, which is nominated for three VMAs, including best group, is set to perform their English-only track "Dynamite."

Image zoom BTS Noam Galai/Getty Images

Check out PEOPLE's full MTV VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music’s biggest nights.

Just in time for her hosting gig at the VMAs, Palmer dropped her EP Virgo Tendencies: Part 1 on Friday — which she says taps into her "fun, lighthearted energy."

"I can be in two different spaces," the "Snack" singer explains. "One is very reflective, the other is letting more of my hair down and being more spontaneous. And this is the energy I was really encompassing when I was producing this EP at the beginning of COVID."

"I was really looking for an escape," she adds. "I was definitely shell shocked at the beginning and I was looking for a way for me to harness that energy into something positive that allowed me to feel what I needed to feel, which was relief and a little bit of freedom."