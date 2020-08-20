Black Eyed Peas and DaBaby Set to Perform at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and more are already set to perform during the Sunday, Aug. 30, broadcast

We've got a feeling that the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards is gonna be a good night!

The Black Eyed Peas are set to perform as part of this year's socially distanced ceremony, MTV revealed on Thursday. Consisting of musicians Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo (following the departure of singer Fergie), the hip-hop group will showcase the television premiere of their latest single "VIDA LOCA."

Scoring two VMAs nominations this year, the Black Eyed Peas were recognized for best collaboration ("RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)," featuring J Balvin) and best Latin ("MAMACITA" featuring Ozuna & J. Rey Soul).

"Looking back, I can't believe Black Eyed Peas have never played the MTV Video Music Awards. Fifteen years after we played the MTV Video Music Awards pre-show at Radio City in New York, to be on the top of the charts and on the MTV VMA big stage is a blessing," Will.i.am. said Thursday. "Thanks to our fans who made this all possible, and we're going to give them something very special with our first-ever performance of 'Vida Loca.' "

DaBaby has also been added to the list of performers. The "Rockstar" rapper, 28, scored four nominations, including artist of the year. The music video for his hit song "BOP" is also up for best hip-hop.

The 2020 VMAs will not be held indoors at New York's Barclays Center as previously planned, it was announced earlier this month. Instead, the annual event will feature live outdoor performances throughout the city with limited or no audiences — adhering to New York’s health guidelines put forth amid the pandemic.

MTV decided outdoor performances "would be more feasible and safer."

"In close consultation with state and local health officials‎, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event," they said in a statement at the time. "The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021. MTV will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved."

Along with the usual categories — including video of the year, artist of the year, song of the year, best collaboration and more — MTV has added two new categories aimed at honoring music created during the pandemic: best music video from home, and best quarantine performance.

This year's show will be hosted by Keke Palmer. In a statement, Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events for ViacomCBS Media Networks, said, "We're thrilled to have the multi-talented Keke Palmer as this year's VMAs host. Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat with unmatched comedic wit who will make this year's show truly unforgettable."