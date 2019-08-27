The VMAs Afterparties Were the Place to Be: See Lizzo, Missy, Taylor and the JoBros Celebrating After the Show

Everyone was working it into the wee hours in N.Y.C.
By Kate Hogan
August 27, 2019 03:15 PM

1 of 13

Missy Elliott & Lizzo

at MTV VMAs, Pepsi & Monami Entertainment celebrate Video Vanguard Award honoree Missy Elliott at her afterparty in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Monte Lipman, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas & Avery Lipman

Kevin Mazur/Getty

at Republic Records Celebrates the 2019 VMAs at The Fleur Room at Moxy Chelsea.

3 of 13

Bella Hadid, Taylor Swift & Gigi Hadid

at Republic Records Celebrates the 2019 VMAs at The Fleur Room at Moxy Chelsea.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

Hailee Steinfeld

Jared Siskin/Getty

at Republic Records Celebrates the 2019 VMAs at The Fleur Room at Moxy Chelsea.

Advertisement

5 of 13

Regina King, Naturi Naughton, Cardi B & Star Brim

at MTV VMAs, Pepsi & Monami Entertainment celebrate Video Vanguard Award honoree Missy Elliott at her afterparty in N.Y.C.

6 of 13

Justin Mikita, Bella Hadid, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Taylor Swift & Gigi Hadid

at Republic Records Celebrates the 2019 VMAs at The Fleur Room at Moxy Chelsea.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

Coco, Ice-T & Mona Scott-Young

at MTV VMAs, Pepsi & Monami Entertainment celebrate Video Vanguard Award honoree Missy Elliott at her afterparty in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

Victor Cruz & Queen Latifah

at MTV VMAs, Pepsi & Monami Entertainment celebrate Video Vanguard Award honoree Missy Elliott at her afterparty in N.Y.C.

Advertisement

9 of 13

Missy Elliott & Cardi B

at MTV VMAs, Pepsi & Monami Entertainment celebrate Video Vanguard Award honoree Missy Elliott at her afterparty in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

Bebe Rexha & Winnie Harlow

at Republic Records Celebrates the 2019 VMAs at The Fleur Room at Moxy Chelsea.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

Lil' Kim & Missy Elliott

at MTV VMAs, Pepsi & Monami Entertainment celebrate Video Vanguard Award honoree Missy Elliott at her afterparty in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

Kaitlynn Carter & Miley Cyrus

Robert Kamau/GC Images

heading to an afterparty in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Music

All Topics in Music

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.