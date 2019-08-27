The VMAs Afterparties Were the Place to Be: See Lizzo, Missy, Taylor and the JoBros Celebrating After the Show
Missy Elliott & Lizzo
at MTV VMAs, Pepsi & Monami Entertainment celebrate Video Vanguard Award honoree Missy Elliott at her afterparty in N.Y.C.
Monte Lipman, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas & Avery Lipman
at Republic Records Celebrates the 2019 VMAs at The Fleur Room at Moxy Chelsea.
Bella Hadid, Taylor Swift & Gigi Hadid
at Republic Records Celebrates the 2019 VMAs at The Fleur Room at Moxy Chelsea.
Hailee Steinfeld
at Republic Records Celebrates the 2019 VMAs at The Fleur Room at Moxy Chelsea.
Regina King, Naturi Naughton, Cardi B & Star Brim
at MTV VMAs, Pepsi & Monami Entertainment celebrate Video Vanguard Award honoree Missy Elliott at her afterparty in N.Y.C.
Justin Mikita, Bella Hadid, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Taylor Swift & Gigi Hadid
at Republic Records Celebrates the 2019 VMAs at The Fleur Room at Moxy Chelsea.
Coco, Ice-T & Mona Scott-Young
at MTV VMAs, Pepsi & Monami Entertainment celebrate Video Vanguard Award honoree Missy Elliott at her afterparty in N.Y.C.
Victor Cruz & Queen Latifah
at MTV VMAs, Pepsi & Monami Entertainment celebrate Video Vanguard Award honoree Missy Elliott at her afterparty in N.Y.C.
Missy Elliott & Cardi B
at MTV VMAs, Pepsi & Monami Entertainment celebrate Video Vanguard Award honoree Missy Elliott at her afterparty in N.Y.C.
Bebe Rexha & Winnie Harlow
at Republic Records Celebrates the 2019 VMAs at The Fleur Room at Moxy Chelsea.
Lil' Kim & Missy Elliott
at MTV VMAs, Pepsi & Monami Entertainment celebrate Video Vanguard Award honoree Missy Elliott at her afterparty in N.Y.C.
Kaitlynn Carter & Miley Cyrus
heading to an afterparty in N.Y.C.