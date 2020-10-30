Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes to Perform at Virtual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

The virtual event will broadcast across more than 95 iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball might look a little different this year, but that doesn't mean fans won't be able to see their favorite artists perform.

Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, and more are set to perform at this year's virtual event, where they will invite fans into their homes to sing their biggest hits as well as never-before-heard covers of iconic holiday songs, according to a press release.

The artists will also share some of their personal holiday traditions during the festive show.

The concert will broadcast across more than CHR radio stations nationwide, on the iHeartRadio App and will also stream on The CW App and CWTV.com on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 9:00 p.m. EST/6:00 p.m PST.

The CW Network will also broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on Monday, Dec. 14 at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST.

On Thursday, Dec. 3, the network will also televise a one-hour “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Greatest Moments” special, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the event through performances, special backstage moments and more.

Image zoom Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty; David Fisher/Shutterstock; Frazer Harrison/Getty

"For 25 years, iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball has showcased performances from the year’s biggest artists in hit music, live on stage in front of screaming fans," Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, said in the release. "Because of the pandemic, we’re moving from the stage to the artists home this holiday season for what will be an unforgettable show with amazing performances and moments that can only happen at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball."

Capital One will be the national presenting partner for the show for the sixth year in a row. Cardholders will have the exclusive opportunity to enter the "Capital One Holiday Jam" contest for a chance to be one of 25 winners featured in a virtual holiday classic sing-along with a Jingle Ball headliner.

Winners will also hear from the artist in a private virtual meet and mingle discussion.

Ahead of the concert, there will be various customized pre-show events featuring local iHeartRadio on-air personalities.