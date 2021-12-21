Viral Photo of a Young Donna Summer Draws Comparisons to Kelly Rowland on Twitter

A 1979 photo of the "Last Dance" legend very much calls to mind the Destiny’s Child alum, causing casting demands from fans

An unearthed photo of late disco legend Donna Summer looks eerily like Kelly Rowland, prompting fans to call for some fantasy casting!

A 1979 snap of Summer from the magazine Rona Barrett's Hollywood, posted to Twitter over the weekend by music critic Craig Seymour, caused Rowland's name to trend as many users pointed out the songbirds' striking similarities.

Summer, who died in 2012 at the age of 63 after battling lung cancer, is the subject of the recent hit Broadway musical Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, which many users want to see committed to the silver screen — with Destiny's Child alum Rowland, 40, in the starring role.

Countless Twitter users admitted to doing a double take (or even a "quadruple take") upon seeing the photo of Summer, insisting it was indeed Rowland. One user wrote, "Can't tell me Kelly Rowland doesn't have Donna Summer's entire face and body! I think Googled if they were related after seeing this."

As fans are clamoring for a biopic, a well-timed documentary about Summer is in the works.

Just ahead of the weekend, Deadline reported that a documentary project about the "I Feel Love" music legend is in development, with Summer's own daughter Brooklyn Sudano slated to co-direct.

The late singer's widower, musician Bruce Sudano, will serve as an executive producer on the documentary, which will give the public a look into never-before-seen archives from Summer's family.

"It was important for [co-director] Roger [Ross Williams] and I to offer a perspective on my mother's personal journey and artistry in a way that reflects her complexity and talent, digging deeper than the disco ball," Brooklyn said in a statement to Deadline. "Her life, like her music, was graced to heal and give hope, and we believe this film will do the same."