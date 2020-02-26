Viral London Tube Singer Charlotte Awbery Performs 'Shallow' on Ellen

A new star is born!

British singer Charlotte Awbery has spent 15 years singing in bars, restaurants and at weddings. Now, Awbery can add The Ellen DeGeneres Show to her performance resume.

On Wednesday, the singer appeared of the talk show to give an onstage performance of the A Star Is Born hit song, “Shallow,” after a video of her spontaneously singing a rendition of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper melody went viral — racking up 60 million views (and counting).

Awbery’s powerhouse vocals soared during her performance, earning her a standing ovation from the Ellen audience.

Seemingly overnight, Awbery — who is from Essex, England — went from 4,000 followers to over 400,000 followers on Instagram, one of her new fans being Ariana Grande. Her viral video even helped push the Oscar-winning Star Is Born tune back onto the iTunes charts.

Afterward, the songstress sat down with host Ellen DeGeneres, where she opened up about her viral success.

“I’m absolutely overwhelmed by all of this,” Awbery shared. “My dad always said to me, ‘Wherever you are, just sing. Never ever give up.’ And he was right.”

Awbery was on her way to meet her friend when popular prankster Kevin Freshwater approached her at the London tube station and asked her to “finish the lyric” from the 2018 track. As Awbery belted out the tune, her stunning vocals shocked Freshwater — his authentic reaction captured in the clip.

“She just blew me away,” Freshwater, who was in DeGeneres’ audience, recalled of the moment. “I was just in shock.”

He added: “She deserves this. I was come to tears then, watching you sing. You deserve this.”

DeGeneres then continued to praise Awbrey and gifted her with both a year-long London tube pass and £10,000, courtesy of Shutterfly.

“Are you serious?” Awbrey said, hugging DeGeneres.

“OMG WOW! I am completely blown away!” she told her followers on Instagram. “Thank you all so so much for the response, comments, kind messages and general love from everyone 💓 in the words of @ladygaga I’m ‘speechless’ X 💫💫.”

Meanwhile, new music from Gaga for Awbery to sing is on the way.

On Tuesday, Gaga announced that “Stupid Love” — the lead single from her upcoming sixth studio album — will be released Friday at midnight EST.

Fans have been speculating that new music from the 33-year-old pop star was coming when the song leaked late last month.

Gaga later broke her silence regarding the leak, tweeting “can y’all stop” along with a meme of a girl dancing with a ski mask on.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays in syndication.