Viola Davis Has Skywriting Admirer After Her Grammy Win: 'We Love You and Your EGOT'

The actress won a Grammy for best audiobook, narration & storytelling recording on Sunday, securing her spot as an EGOT winner

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Published on February 7, 2023 09:29 AM
Viola Davis accepts the Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording award at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Photo: Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images; Viola Davis Instagram

Viola Davis' EGOT win was written in the sky — literally.

The actress earned a highly coveted spot among the elite Hollywood group on Sunday when she won a Grammy for best audiobook, narration & storytelling recording for her memoir Finding Me.

Since collecting the award, Davis, 57, has received praise across social media, including love from fellow EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson, who called her a "living LEGEND." But one fan on Monday took it to the next level.

The Woman King star shared an Instagram post Monday showing a series of messages that were written in the sky across Los Angeles congratulating her on the win.

"Viola we love you & your EGOT!" the message read, according to pictures of the note and video Davis captured as it was being written, word by word, in the sky.

in her caption, Davis wrote a message of gratitude to CBS and the Recording Academy while also thanking her fans. "You all have blown my mind and moved me TREMENDOUSLY ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿," she wrote.

Thank you @cbstv and @recordingacademy! You all have blown my mind and moved me TREMENDOUSLY
Viola Davis Instagram

Sunday's win secured EGOT status for Davis. Going in to the awards, she was already a recipient of an Emmy for How to Get Away with Murder, an Oscar for Fences and two Tonys (for both King Hedly II and the Broadway production of Fences).

"Oh my God! I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, everything," she said in her acceptance speech. "And it has just been such a journey. I just EGOT!"

She thanked "everybody who was a part" of her "story," and gave a special shoutout to "the best chapter yet," her husband, Julius Tennon, and 12-year-old daughter Genesis. "You are my life and my joy, the best chapter in my book."

Viola Davis accepts the Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording award at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony
Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Davis's Grammy win came from her first-ever nomination, and she beat out fellow Hollywood stars Jamie Foxx, Mel Brooks, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Questlove.

Her journey to EGOT began in 2001 when she won her first Tony for her performance as Tonya in King Hedley II on Broadway — her second nomination. She then earned both a Tony and an Oscar for her portrayal of Rose Maxson in Fences, both on the big screen and on Broadway, in 2010 and 2017, respectively.

Her Emmy win made history, as she became the first Black actress to win outstanding lead actress in a drama series for How to Get Away with Murder.

