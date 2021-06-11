Girl Power! Victoria Beckham Reteams with Spice Girls for Pride Month Campaign Video
Proceeds of shirts designed by Victoria Beckham, which include a lyric from "Wannabe," will be donated in support of a charity organization that helps LGBTQ youth
The Spice Girls are celebrating Pride Month!
Victoria Beckham designed t-shirts to help combat homelessness in LGBTQ youth, enlisting none other than her former girl group members Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell to help.
In a campaign video shared on the Spice Girls' Instagram, each of the women posed in shirts from Beckham's 2021 Pride collection that read, "Proud and wannabe your lover." The white tees had rainbow text, except for the word "wannabe," which was in black bold print.
"100% of the proceeds go to the brilliant @aktcharity to continue funding the wonderful work they do to combat youth homelessness in the LGBTQ+ community. #Pride2021 #FriendshipNeverEnds 🏳️🌈," the video was captioned.
RELATED: Texas Bakery 'Overwhelmed' with Support After Claiming They Lost 'a Large Order' Due to Pride-Themed Cookies
Beckham, 47, shared the video on her Instagram account with an extended caption to share why Pride Month is important to her.
"Pride to me is a celebration of being completely yourself and this year's T-shirt is a reminder of that. The Spice Girls really championed accepting yourself and others, being kind, having fun and just living your best life!" the mom of four wrote.
She added, "The LGBTQ+ community is so close to my heart and I'm so proud to be supporting Pride 2021 with the girls and akt again this year."
Beckham has partnered with the akt charity twice before, but this is her first time incorporating the Spice Girls, whom she sang with from 1994 to 2000.
Posh Spice stepped away from the girl group to "uncover [her] own dreams," she shared a letter to her future self published in British Vogue earlier this year.
The remainder of the Spice Girls have had a few reunions over the years since their split, though the designer didn't attend the latest get together in 2019.
Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
The fashion designer also got her family involved in the campaign with her daughter Harper, 9, sons Cruz David, 16, Romeo James, 18, and Brooklyn, 22, and husband David Beckham all posing in the t-shirts for a good cause.