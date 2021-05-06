Victoria Beckham Recalls the 'Iconic' Beyoncé Telling Her the Spice Girls 'Inspired’ Her 

“We inspired lots of young women,” Victoria Beckham said of her time with the Spice Girls

In a recent interview, Beckham, 47, discussed the impact the Spice Girls had on young girls because they embraced their differences.

"Accepting who you are and that's what the Spice Girls was always about. It's okay to be different. Let's not try and change who we are. Let's celebrate who we are. Let's celebrate the fact that we're all different," Posh Spice said on Dear Media's Breaking Beauty podcast Wednesday.

The designer added, "I mean, when we talk about Spice Girls – and I don't talk about it that much anymore – but what I remembered as you were just talking to me about it is how we inspired lots of young women."

"I met Beyoncé a few years ago and she actually said to me, 'It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl. I'm proud to be who I am,' " Beckham recalled during the podcast.

She continued, "And when someone like Beyoncé who is so iconic and such a strong woman says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls – I think that that's quite something."

Beyonce

