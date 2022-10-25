While the Spice Girls may be Victoria Beckham's go-to during karaoke, Posh Spice is not willing to commit to a revival tour — at least, not in person.

As Andy Cohen fielded an audience member's question during Monday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live, Beckham, 48, was hesitant to share any kind of commitment to a potential Spice Girls reunion tour.

"I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls," she said. "But I think now with everything else I've got going on — with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children — I couldn't commit to that."

At Beckham's denial, Cohen, 54, segued to ask if the ABBA hologram concert in London — orchestrated by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller — presented an opportunity the band would be open to.

Anne Hathaway, who was also appearing on Monday's episode, agreed with the host. "Hologram Spice," they both suggested.

"That's a great idea," Beckham replied enthusiastically. "That is a good idea."

While Cohen took the "Wannabe" singer's response as an indication the band was already in talks to organize such a performance, Hathaway was quick to disagree, saying that Beckham was merely acknowledging that it was a reasonable suggestion.

"Okay, well, let's parse this out," Cohen joked. "I took it as that she's saying, 'We're talking about it.' "

Beckham confirmed she has not been talking to Fuller, 62, about the possibility of a hologram Spice Girls concert, but Cohen urged her to: "I think you should."

Despite the fashion designer's reluctance to commit to any kind of revival, she maintained her love for her former bandmates — and their music.

"I had so much fun in the Spice Girls. I love the girls," she said. "I really, really enjoy singing Spice Girls when I'm doing karaoke."

As the 25th anniversary of Spiceworld, the group's second album, approaches, Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm has been vocal about her interest in gathering her former band members once again.

"We don't see each other as much as we'd like … but we stay in touch and we're always talking about opportunities and trying to get everyone back on stage together…" she told Extra earlier this month.

She added that she and Mel B (a.k.a. Melanie Brown) are "championing" the effort to get the girls back on stage — and recruiting Beckham is always a focus.

"We're always working on her. It's like … 'No pressure. But the world wants it,' " said Chisholm, 48. "It is our dream to get her back.

Beckham's absence during the 2019 Spice Girls reunion tour was prompted by her desire to focus on her family and her business ventures.

She told Vogue Germany at the time it took "a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says, 'You know, I'm not doing it because things feel different now than they used to.' "

She added that her newfound confidence to focus her energy on what she really wants came after she turned 40. "I'm 45 now and very happy to be the woman I am," she said.

In 2007, Beckham reunited with the group as Posh Spice for their Return of the Spice Girls Tour. The last time the entire group performed together was during the closing ceremony of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.