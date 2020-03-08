Victoria Beckham Has a Mini Spice Girls Reunion at Son Brooklyn's 21st Birthday

The Spice Girls friendship never ends!

On Saturday, Victoria Beckham reunited with former bandmate Emma Bunton while celebrating son Brooklyn Beckham’s 21st birthday.

The mother of four documented the fun night on her social media, sharing a sweet photo with Bunton on her Instagram Story, writing “Love u [Emma Bunton].” Bunton then shared the post on her own Instagram Story, adding, “Love you more.”

The designer also shared some cuddly photos with her husband David Beckham on the dance floor, and wished their son a happy birthday.

RELATED: David Beckham Recalls What Made Him Fall in Love with Wife Victoria in Sweet Throwback Video

Image zoom Emma Bunton/Instagram

“Dancing till 6am! Kisses and happy 21st birthday @brooklynbeckham X I love u so much @davidbeckham 🎈x,” the proud mom wrote.

Beckham previously wished her oldest son a happy birthday on his March 4 birthday. “21 years ago today the most beautiful soul came into the world and changed our lives forever. Sensitive, sweet, kind and funny, you are our everything ✨ I love you so much @davidbeckham xxx Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham 🎁 🎂 🎈,” she shared with a throwback photo of David holding a newborn baby Brooklyn.

The proud mother then shared another post with a more recent photo, writing, “Happy Birthday Brooklyn x We are so proud and love you so so much xxxx kisses @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham🎂 🎁 🍰.”

Brooklyn also documented some of his birthday festivities on his own Instagram Story, showing off the special cocktails that were served with ice cubes in the shape of his initials, “B.B.”

RELATED: David Beckham Still Has Train Ticket Stub on Which Victoria Beckham First Wrote Her Number

Image zoom Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Following the party, Victoria celebrated International Woman’s Day on Sunday with a sweet post with 8-year-old daughter, Harper Seven. The former singer uploaded a photo of the mother-daughter duo sharing a kiss.

“Happy International Woman’s Day,” she captioned the photo on her Instagram Story. “Kisses from mummy and Harper Seven.”