David Beckham shared a video of his fashion designer wife singing and dancing to "Stop" by the Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham Channels Her Inner Posh as She Performs Spice Girls Karaoke on Vacation

When you're a Spice Girl, the question of your go-to karaoke song might be "Too Much."

But Victoria Beckham said "Never Give Up On The Good Times," when she chose to jam out to one of the 90s girl band's biggest hits.

Posh Spice herself sang along to the pop group's 1997 hit "Stop," while doing some of the dance moves from the music video as it played behind her, during her family vacation.

Her husband, soccer star David Beckham, posted a short clip on his Instagram on Saturday, with a cheeky caption. "Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice," David, 47, wrote.

The video features Victoria, 48, in a Posh-inspired Little Black Dress as she gets into the groove. The fashion designer reposted the video on her Instagram Story, saying "only for you @davidbeckham" with a Spiceworld sticker in the corner.

Victoria often shares her activities on social media. Last week, she introduced her newly launched TikTok account with a video that channeled her iconic Spice Girls persona. She has also been posting regularly about her family's summer vacation.

On Saturday, she posted about a water sports adventure she appeared to be unsure about, with the caption "Yes, that's right… @davidbeckham got me on a jet ski 😂😂 What next?!"

In her recent cover story for Vogue Australia, Beckham revealed that, out of the other four members of the group that made her famous, she received the largest allowance for clothing. "The other Spice Girls weren't really into fashion, so I was fortunate to be able to take up most of the budget," she told the outlet.

However, Beckham also revealed that her daughter Harper isn't actually a fan of her mom's Spice Girls wardrobe.