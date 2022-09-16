Vicky Cornell Says She and Her Children 'Keep Chris Alive in Our Home' 5 Years After His Death

Widow of Soundgarden frontman opened up to SiriusXM’s Gayle King about living with grief following her husband's death

By
Published on September 16, 2022 05:25 PM
Chris Cornell and Vicky Karayiannis
Chris and Vicky Cornell. Photo: Tara Ziemba/Getty

Vicky Cornell, with the help of her children, is keeping her late husband Chris Cornell's memory alive in her home.

The widow and mother of three opened up to Gayle King when she called into SiriusXM's Gayle King In The House on Thursday night, explaining her family's drive to continually honor the late Soundgarden frontman.

"Allow us to talk about our loved ones. Allow us to talk about them every day," Cornell said. "And for me and my children, the most important thing has been to keep Chris alive in our home. So he's spoken about every single day."

Cornell, who lost her husband in May of 2017 when he died by suicide, elaborated on the stigma surrounding suicide, and said that the cause of suicide shouldn't be a question. What should be considered instead, she explained, is how to prevent it.

"The cause does matter because everybody gets to get to the bottom of – we don't just hear 'Oh, they died' of some medical condition. It's like, oh, cancer. And then you're able to get to say, 'OK, what kind of cancer?' And I think that our loved ones, especially when it comes to suicide, it can't just be 'Oh, they died by suicide. They took their own life.' OK, but why? What happened? How can we prevent? And I believe that's a really big part of prevention."

Reflecting on the moments she found out Chris had died, Vicky told King that the feeling was "like a tsunami," because the thought of it happening was "not on the radar."

"This was not like 'Oh, we have to deal with this' in any sort of way. Chris did not suffer suicidal ideation, and Chris was not even depressed," she said. "Chris was in recovery, and he had been on benzos. But again, looking back, nothing even at that very moment felt like… it was impossible. It came from nowhere."

Chris Cornell and Vicky Karayiannis family
The Cornell family. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Together, Chris and Vicky share daughter Toni, 17, and son Christopher, 16. Back in 2020, Toni shared ahead of World Mental Health Day that she and her brother Christopher had launched their podcast, Stop the Stigma: Tackling the Stigma of Addiction Through Education.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Her first guest on the program was Dr. Nora Volkow, scientist and director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse at the National Institute of Health, and the daughter of the rock icon was driven to teach listeners about the impacts of addiction.

"I want listeners to learn about addiction as a disease," Toni told PEOPLE. "We worry about all our organs it seems, except our brains. We often neglect the fact that our brains are affected by genetic and environmental factors and by substance use or abuse, including short and long-term effects of alcoholism."

The teen later paid tribute to her dad in July for what would have been the musician's 58th birthday, sharing a video of her singing Eminem's "Love the Way You Lie" to her dad. Her caption: "Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and most incredible human whose life continues to leave an incredible mark on everyone he touches."

"Today, on your birthday, I think so so many join me in saying we miss you the MOST," Toni wrote. "The world would not be the same without you in it, and will never be the same with you gone. You wrote the soundtrack to not just our lives, but for millions, and we will forever hear it."

Related Articles
Toni Cornell and Chris Cornell home video
Toni Cornell Pays Tribute to Late Dad Chris Cornell on His Birthday with Sweet Home Video
Chris Cornell and Vicky Karayiannis
Vicky Cornell Honors Late Husband Chris on Fifth Anniversary Since His Death: 'Forever and Ever'
Toni Cornell
Chris Cornell's Daughter Toni Shares Moving Cover of 'Hallelujah' as Christmas Eve 'Throwback'
Chester Bennington, Talinda Bennington
Chester Bennington's Widow Remembers Last Kiss with Linkin Park Frontman '5 Years' After His Death
Megan Thee Stallion Joins Apple Music One
Megan Thee Stallion Shares the Final Piece of Advice Her Mom Gave Her Before Dying: 'Don't Stop'
Olivia Newton John, Tottie Goldsmith
Olivia Newton-John's Family to Accept Offer of a State Funeral, Niece Says: 'Australia Needs It'
Bindi Irwin and daughter Grace, Robert Irwin and mom Terri
Bindi Irwin Says Baby Grace is 'Blessed Beyond Measure' to Have Grandma Terri in Birthday Tribute
Chris Daughtry
Chris Daughtry on the 'Guilt' He Feels Following Deaths of His Mother and Stepdaughter: 'I Beat Myself Up'
Tom Parker Instagram
Tom Parker's Widow Says Daughter Thinks Her Dad's 'on Tour,' Doesn't 'Understand He's Not Coming Back'
SANTA MARGHERITA DI PULA, ITALY - JUNE 10: Regina King attends the Filming Italy 2022 red carpet on June 10, 2022 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images)
Regina King Steps onto the Red Carpet in First Public Appearance Since Her Son's Tragic Death
Chester Bennington's Widow Talinda Celebrates His Birthday: 'So Hard Walking Without You'
Chester Bennington's Widow Talinda Celebrates His Birthday: 'So Hard Walking Without You'
Chris Cornell
Chris Cornell's Wife and Daughters Pay Tribute to Rocker on Anniversary of His Death: 'I Miss You'
Kim Cattrall Marks Late Brother Chris' 59th Birthday, Calls for Suicide Prevention: 'We Miss You'
Kim Cattrall Marks Late Brother Chris' 59th Birthday, Calls for Suicide Prevention: 'We Miss You'
Chris Cornell
Chris Cornell's Widow Honors What Would Have Been His 56th Birthday with Guns N' Roses Cover
toni braxton, traci braxton
Toni Braxton Opens Up in First Interview Since Death of Sister Traci: 'She Had So Much Love'
Toni Cornell
Toni Cornell Aims to End Stigma Around Mental Health and Addiction: 'My Dad Should Still Be Here'