Mariachi Legend Vicente Fernández Is in 'Serious but Stable' Condition in the ICU After a Fall

Vicente Fernández is in the ICU after a fall.

On Tuesday, the mariachi singer's family provided an update on the mariachi legend's condition on social media days after he suffered a fall, sharing that Fernandez, 81, is in "serious but stable" condition and that he underwent surgery after suffering trauma to his cervical spine.

"At this moment, post-operation, he's on ventilatory assistance and receiving critical patient care from ICU units," the statement continued. "We thank you all for your worries. We'll keep you inform as his health evolves."

In the caption, his family also asked the media to stay away from the hospital to prevent the spread of COVID-19, adding that no member of the family will provide any interviews.

Following the health update, Fernández's son Alejandro shared a photo with his father and the caption, "I love you dad."

Fernández suffered another health scare in 2019 when he had a lump in his liver. At the time he received backlash after refusing a liver transplant saying he was concerned the donor could have been an "addict" or a "homosexual" person.

"They wanted to give me some other f—er's liver, and I told them 'I'm not going to sleep with my wife with another man's liver,'" Fernández said at the time on a Mexican TV program De Primera Mano. "I don't even know if he was homosexual or a drug addict."

Earlier this year, Fernandez was accused of sexual abuse by singer Lupita Castro and photos surfaced of him touching women inappropriately. He's denied the accusations.