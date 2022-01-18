Rapper Vic Mensa Arrested After Drugs Allegedly Discovered in Baggage

Vic Mensa was arrested for felony narcotics possession at Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., while returning from Ghana

The "U Mad" rapper, 28, was arrested after officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) allegedly found "a cache of illicit narcotics" in Mensa's baggage, according to a CBP press release.

Mensa, who arrived in D.C. from Ghana, was charged with felony narcotics possession.

Officers allegedly found "about 41 grams of liquid Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), about 124 grams of Psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of Psilocybin gummies, and six grams of Psilocybin mushrooms" in Mensa's luggage, per the press release.

Vic Mensa Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Mensa was taken into custody by Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority (MWAA) police officers, according to the release.

A rep for Mensa did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"Despite some states decriminalizing certain personal quantities of illicit narcotics, travelers should be aware that narcotics possession remains illegal under federal law," CPB stated in their release.

Psilocybin, the drug allegedly found in Mensa's baggage, is currently illegal in the U.S. and is categorized by the Drug Enforcement Administration as a Schedule I substance under the Controlled Substances Act.

Schedule I drugs have "a high potential for abuse, no currently accepted medical use in treatment in the United States, and a lack of accepted safety for use under medical supervision," per the DEA.

Before returning to the U.S., Mensa had been traveling in Ghana with Chance the Rapper, according to Billboard. He and the "No Problem" artist had been visiting the African country last week, and posed for a photo with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo while there.

Chance, 28, shared photos of himself and Mensa with the president on Instagram, captioning the images: "FREE THE YOUTH 🇬🇭."

