Vanilla Ice Reflects on Marriage Proposal He Received from Madonna: 'Things Were Going... So Fast'

Vanilla Ice and Madonna dated for a little over a year in the early 1990s

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on January 31, 2023 07:20 PM
Madonna and Vanilla Ice
Madonna and Vanilla Ice. Photo: Bei/Shutterstock

Vanilla Ice is reflecting on his memorable relationship with Madonna in the early 1990s.

The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper, 55, revealed that although their romance was short-lived, Madonna was ready to take the next step, and even once proposed to the hip-hop star.

"Things were going so crazy and fast, man. I was just like, 'What? I thought the guy was supposed to do that,'" he said on the Just Jenny with Jenny Hutt podcast. "'What do you mean? Wait a minute, this is too fast. I'm just getting started here and I'm way too young for this.'"

Ice explained that he and Madonna, 64, first met in the early '90s when she attended one of his shows in New York City. Though he was excited to spot her in the crowd "dancing her ass off," he found her "intimidating" due to her star power. At the time, he was in his early 20s and had just broken through, while Madonna was in her early 30s.

"I remember she came back to the dressing room and said hello to me, and she kind of gave me the sexy eyes and I was like… 'I must be way, way mistaken on that,'" he recalled.

A chat with SBK Records cofounder Charles Koppelman (who is host Hutt's father) revealed that he actually wasn't mistaken in thinking the "Like a Prayer" singer was interested in him, and Koppelman soon arranged a date at The Palm steakhouse.

"It got weird. And I didn't know what was going on… My whole life is a snowglobe," he said of publicly dating one of the world's most famous celebrities. "You think Justin Bieber had it crazy? You have no idea what I had to go through, holy moly… My snowglobe was shaken up."

Even with the whole world watching, Ice said he and Madonna had as much of a "normal relationship" as they could behind closed doors.

"When you take away the [celebrity] factor… you have two people that have to deal with two people. It's just basically her and I, and at that point, it wasn't anything different than any other normal relationship," he explained.

Things went south for the pair after the release of Madonna's erotic coffee table book Sex in 1992, which featured explicit photos of Ice and stars like Isabella Rossellini and Naomi Campbell.

The rapper told Hutt that he was not a fan of the book, and did not want to be a part of it — and once it was released, he felt it best for them to go their separate ways.

Madonna and Vanilla Ice
Madonna and Vanilla Ice. Bei/Shutterstock

"I said, 'How could you do that to me? And why did you do that to me?' I could've sued her. I didn't want to. I was like, I don't need that controversy. Let's just let it go and you go your way, I go mine," he said. "She was not happy with it and [was] upset."

Still, he had kind things to say of his ex, telling Hutt he thinks Madonna is "great," "a legend" and "one of the greatest ever."

Ice (born Robert Van Winkle) previously said on The Dan Patrick Show in 2017 that the relationship lasted a little over a year, and that the two were not in love.

Madonna, who recently announced a 35-date world tour, was fresh off a divorce from actor Sean Penn when they met, and a 2001 PEOPLE cover story featuring an excerpt from Andrew Morton's biography on the star included Ice saying she still spoke about Penn often.

"I felt that she still loved him," the rapper said at the time. "In fact, I know she did because she told me."

The "Like a Virgin" singer went on to marry director Guy Ritchie in 2000, and they split eight years later. Ice married Laura Giaritta in 1997, and they divorced in 2016.

Related Articles
Sean Penn attends CORE Gala 2022: A Gala Dinner To Benefit CORE's Crisis Response Efforts Across The World; Robin Wright attends the Netflix "House of Cards" FYSEE Event
Exes Sean Penn and Robin Wright 'Get Along Great' as They Spend Time Together Again: Source
Sean Penn, Robin Wright
Exes Sean Penn and Robin Wright Seen in Los Angeles Spending More Time Together
Los Angeles, CA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* *Web Embargo until 2:00 pm ET on January 16, 2023** Sean Penn & Robin Wright are seen together for the first time in years and only a few months after Robin Wright filed for divorce from husband, Clément Giraudet. The pair were spotted together for the first time in years on Friday as they made their way through LAX. Penn and Wright, began dating in 1989 shortly after his split from MADONNA and were married in 1996 and divorced in 2010. The pair are parents to Dylan and Hopper. Wright filed for Divorce in September of 2022 from Giraudet and Penn recently divorced his ex-wife, Leila George in April of 2022. Could the two be rekindling their love? Pictured: Sean Penn, Robin Wright BACKGRID USA 16 JANUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: LionsShareNews / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Exes Sean Penn and Robin Wright Seen Together for First Time in Years at Los Angeles Airport
Selena Gomez attends the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Selena Gomez's Dating History: From Justin Bieber to The Weeknd
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown attend the TJ Martell Foundation dinner on September 14, 1995 in New York City, New York
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's Relationship: A Look Back
Domino Kirke and Penn Badgley
Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke's Relationship Timeline
Kylie Jenner attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France
Kylie Jenner's Dating History: From Tyga to Travis Scott
Katie Maloney (L) and Tom Schwartz attend Katie's Pucker and Pout launch party at Frederic Fekkai Hair Salon on July 30, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California
Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's Relationship Timeline
Whoopi Goldberg attends Abbi Jacobson & Ilana Glazer in Conversation with Whoopi Goldberg at 92nd Street Y on May 28, 2019 in New York City
Everything Whoopi Goldberg Has Said About Marriage Over the Years
Pattie Boyd
Pattie Boyd — Legendary Muse for George Harrison and Eric Clapton — Reframes Her Life in Rock and Roll
George and Tammy rollout
George Jones' Daughter Says They 'Began Mending' Their Relationship After Mom Tammy Wynette's Death
Helena Bonham Carter
Helena Bonham Carter Recalls 'Mourning' Her 'Painful' Tim Burton Breakup: 'It Was a Long-Lasting Thing'
Jana Kramer, Chris Evans
Jana Kramer Clarifies Chris Evans 'Didn't' Ghost Her After Pee Incident: 'We Just Stopped Talking'
Big Sean and singer Jhene Aiko attend the Spotify Best New Artist Nominees celebration at Belasco Theatre on 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko's Relationship Timeline
Jana Kramer, Chris Evans
Jana Kramer Says She Was Ghosted By Chris Evans After He Smelled Her 'Asparagus Pee' on a Date
Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022
Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson's Relationship Timeline