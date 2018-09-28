Vanessa Hudgens Makes a Splash with Phantoms on New Dance Track 'Lay with Me'

The music in Vanessa Hudgens is back!

On Friday, Los Angeles-based electronic duo Phantoms released their latest single "Lay With Me" featuring vocals by Hudgens.

“Making this song was such a serendipitous experience,” the group said in a release about the dance track.

Kyle Kaplan and Vinnie Pergola of Phantoms grew up with the So You Think You Can Dance judge in California and reconnected recently after a random run-in.

“We grew up with Vanessa then weirdly ran into her at the airport last year and talked about working on music at some point,” the band said about working with Hudgens, 29. “Then a few months later we got in the studio and recorded this song. It was a cool way to reconnect since the last time we all hung out we were around 16 years old. So happy this song is finally out, it’s one of our favorites.”

In 2017, Hudgens teamed up with Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Hook for their duet “Reminding Me” shortly after releasing a cover of Elle King’s "Ex's and Oh's" with bestie and High School Musical costar Ashley Tisdale.

“So excited for you guys to hear this song and see the video,” Hudgens wrote earlier this week on her Instagram account while teasing the song. “THIS ONES FOR THE FANS!!!” Electronic duo Phantoms released their new single “Lay With Me” on Friday featuring Vanessa Hudgens

Phantoms recently announced a string of North American Tour dates that extend through the end of this year, including appearances at several popular winter festivals.