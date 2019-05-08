'A Thousand Miles' Singer Vanessa Carlton Steps Into Carole King's Shoes in Broadway's Beautiful

A familiar face will be joining Beautiful: The Carole King Musical this summer, and PEOPLE has all the exclusive details.

Playing the legendary singer-songwriter in the acclaimed Broadway show will be another music star: Vanessa Carlton, who rose to fame in 2002 with her chart-topping debut single “A Thousand Miles.”

“It is a privilege to tell Carole’s story,” Carlton told PEOPLE in a statement. “She wasn’t just a great pianist and writer, she was on the frontier of women in power positions in the music industry. Her courage and sacrifice, not to mention fierce sense of self, paved the way for artists like myself to have a shot.”

“Being a pianist, writer and mother myself, I am thrilled to honor her and bring to life the story of a fellow woman balancing it all,” Carlton added.

Carlton will begin performances in the show on June 27. She is currently scheduled for a 10-week run.

To celebrate it all, Carlton recorded a special mashup of her hit song with King’s 1971 smash, “Beautiful.”

The music video, which PEOPLE can also premiere exclusively, shows behind-the-scenes footage of Carlton arriving at New York City’s Stephen Sondheim Theatre and before taking a seat at the stage’s grand piano to perform King’s tune. Footage of Carlton’s photoshoot is peppered into the sentimental video.

RELATED: 5 Songs You Never Knew Were Written by Carole King

Image zoom Vanessa Carlton Nathan Johnson

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical tells the story of the early life and career of the famed singer-songwriter set to a soundtrack of her greatest hits — including “So Far Away,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “Up on the Roof,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

The show, with a book by Douglas McGrath, opened on Broadway in January 2014 and won Tony and Grammy awards in the U.S. As of its five-year anniversary, it had grossed nearly $250 million, drawing nearly 2.2 million ticket buyers.

Actress Jessie Mueller also picked up a Tony for originating the role of Carole King. Since then, other stars have gone on to play the part, including Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist.

Image zoom Carole King with former Beautiful star Melissa Benoist Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Meanwhile, Carlton has stayed busy since “A Thousand Miles” and her certified platinum debut album Be Not Nobody earned her breakout fame (plus a few Grammy nominations, including record of the year and song of the year).

In 2011 — after two follow-up albums, Harmonium (2004) and Heroes & Thieves (2007) — Carlton set out as an independent recording artist. She has since released two LPs, Rabbits on the Run (2011) and Liberman (2015), as well as a handful of EPs and cover songs.

Carlton is also a mother to daughter Sidney, born Jan. 12, 2015. She shares her child with husband John McCauley — whom she married in 2013 in a ceremony officiated by friend and mentor, Stevie Nicks.

Tickets for Beautiful: The Carole King MusicalTickets for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical are on sale now.