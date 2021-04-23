Vanessa Carlton Reveals 'A Thousand Miles' Is About a 'Famous Actor' amid Song's 20th Anniversary

Vanessa Carlton shared that her hit song is about a former Juilliard student and now "famous actor" she had "a crush" on at the time

Vanessa Carlton has finally given a hint about who her breakout hit "A Thousand Miles" is about, 20 years after it lit radio airwaves on fire.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the song on Thursday, Carlton, 40, teased that it's "about a crush I had on a Juilliard student."

"I can't say the person's name because they are a famous actor and I don't want to say it," she added.

Carlton went on to say that she's "purposefully ... not attaching a gender" to the subject of her song, "and it will remain like that."

The singer further opened up about her debut single — which she wrote in her teen years, at her childhood home — in VICE's "The Story Of" series.

Admittedly, Carlton "hated the song for years," she told the outlet.

But as she told ET, "I figured out how to make peace with that song, how to honor people's connection with that song and realize that song does not belong to me anymore."

"That allows me to move forward as a musician," the singer added.

She also noted comments that Terry Crews — who had a famous "A Thousand Miles"-related moment in White Chicks — made in the VICE docuseries.

"Like Terry Crews was saying in that piece, which he put so beautifully, is that it just crosses all lines, gender, culture, language," she said.

"There's something about that song that everyone sort of connects with for whatever reason," Carlton continued in her conversation with ET. "That's just the power of music."