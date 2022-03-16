Vance Joy Releases a 'Chilled' and 'Hypnotic' Live Video Version of 'Don't Fade' — Watch

"Don't Fade," the first release from Joy's forthcoming album, was released in February

Vance Joy is slowing things down.

On Wednesday, the "Riptide" singer released a soothing video live performance of his single "Don't Fade," the first release from his forthcoming album.

The single was released in February — though this time, the 34-year-old singer (real name James Gabriel Keogh) decided to switch up the pace.

"I wanted to make this live version feel just like the original demo of 'Don't Fade' which was really spare and stripped back," he tells PEOPLE.

Vance Joy Vance Joy | Credit: Courtesy of Atlantic Records

"Me and the band rehearsed a bunch to find the sweet spot where things felt chilled and hypnotic," he says. "We hope it comes across! The director Jonathan Jaraba Guardiola and his team made the space beautiful and moved around us seamlessly."

In the video, Joy is seen strumming along to his acoustic guitar and singing the heartfelt lyrics into the mic as the camera pans through the dimly lit room with the rest of his band.

"I wish you could see what I see when I'm seeing you (hmm babe)/I want you to know how I know that I need you (hmm, babe)," he sings. "No one can do what you do when you get me through (hmm, babe)/So I wish you could see what I see when I'm seeing you (hmm, babe)."

"Don't Fade" follows the release of "Missing Piece," which was released in May 2021.

Meanwhile, in May, Joy will hit the stage again at the Beachlife Festival in Redondo Beach, California, Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, and the BottleRock Festival in Napa, California. He'll also have three shows in June in Nashville, New York, and Toronto, Canada.

Vance Joy "Don't Fade" Cover Art | Credit: Courtesy of Atlantic Records

In February, ahead of "Don't Fade's" release, Joy shared a message with his fans on Instagram and teased his forthcoming album, which is yet to be officially announced. Joy's last album release was 2018's Nation of Two.

"This week I'm releasing a new song. It's called 'Don't Fade'. For those of you who joined my live virtual sessions over the last two years I played an early form of it just me and my guitar. This Thursday February 10 it will officially be released," he wrote on Instagram at the time.