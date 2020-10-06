Eddie Van Halen Dies at 65: Revisit the Rock Icon's Biggest & Most Beloved Hits

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," his son and one-time bandmate, Wolf Van Halen, announced on social media. "He was the best father I could ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever recover from this loss."