Eddie Van Halen Dies at 65: Revisit the Rock Icon's Biggest & Most Beloved Hits
Eddie Van Halen succumbed to his cancer battle on Sept. 24, 2020. A celebration of his rock band's biggest hits
Eddie Van Halen, the guitarist and founder of legendary rock act Van Halen, succumbed to a years-long battle with cancer on Tuesday, Oct. 6. He was 65.
"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," his son and one-time bandmate, Wolf Van Halen, announced on social media. "He was the best father I could ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever recover from this loss."
Below, revisit some of the guitar hero's most beloved Van Halen hits.