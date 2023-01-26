Valerie Bertinelli and Wolfgang Van Halen Remember Eddie Van Halen on His 68th Birthday: 'Love and Miss You'

Valerie Bertinelli remembered her ex-husband with a simple white heart, while son Wolfgang Van Halen shared a sweet message

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on January 26, 2023 04:35 PM

Eddie Van Halen's loved ones are paying tribute to the late rocker on what would have been his 68th birthday.

The Van Halen guitarist's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, 31, shared a sweet photo with his dad that featured Wolfgang — a musician just like Eddie — holding a guitar with his grinning father's arm around him.

"Happy 68th Birthday Pop," he captioned the Instagram post. "Wish I could give you a big hug and tell it to you in person. I love and miss you more than you could ever know."

Wolfgang's mother, Valerie Bertinelli, also shared a pair of personal photos, including a black-and-white one of her and Eddie and a family shot. The actress, 62, was married to Eddie from 1981 to 2007, and has since called him her "soulmate."

"🤍," she captioned her post.

The Hot in Cleveland alum opened up about her bond with Eddie in her 2022 memoir, and revealed that his final words to her and to Wolfgang before he died of cancer in 2020 were "I love you."

"I can't explain the feelings Ed and I had for each other," she told PEOPLE last year. "Who really knows had he not died. I doubt it. I loved him more than I know how to explain and there's nothing sexual about it. It was more than that. And Ed and I understood that... There is no greater love than what we had between the two of us and with that, we made this beautiful son."

On the second anniversary of his death, Wolfgang and Bertinelli also paid tribute, with Wolfgang writing that "not a single day has gone by" without Dad on his mind.

"I'm trying to do my best and hold it together but it's just not the same without you here, Pop," he wrote. "I love and miss you more than you could possibly imagine."

Bertinelli, meanwhile, shared a throwback photo of Eddie holding their son in his arms, and captioned the post with two white hearts.

Wolfgang opened up to PEOPLE in 2021 about the ways in which he sees shades of his dad's musicianship in his own music career, sometimes unexpectedly.

"It just happens," he said. "I just go up there and be myself. There's been a handful of moments though, where I've done something, and then I realize, like, 'Oh s—, Dad used to do that all the time on stage.' And I realized maybe the way he moved or the way he smiled when he played something, I was like, 'Oh, f—, he would do that all the time.' "

