Valerie Bertinelli Praises Wolf Van Halen's Performance at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show: 'So Proud'

Valerie Bertinelli is a proud parent!

On Sunday, the actress praised her son Wolf Van Halen after the 31-year-old musician performed Van Halen's "On Fire" and "Hot for Teacher" during a concert tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters at London's Wembley Stadium.

"WOLFIE KILLED IT," wrote Bertinelli, 62, responding to a video from the performance of her late husband — and Wolf's father — Eddie Van Halen's hit songs. "So proud of you @WolfVanHalen 🤍"

Wolf then tweeted about his experience playing alongside Dave Grohl, Justin Hawkins of The Darkness (who's unrelated to Taylor) and drummer Josh Freese, and he shared photos with the musicians.

"Took some sweaty post jam selfies with my boys Dave, Justin, and Josh after getting off stage at the #TaylorHawkinstribute," he tweeted before referencing Hawkins, who unexpectedly died in March at 50 years old, as well as Eddie, who died in 2020 at 65 years old following a cancer battle. "Honored to play with such wonderfully talented musicians to pay tribute to and Taylor and Pop."

Wolfgang Van Halen/Instagram

Elsewhere during the tribute concert, Taylor Hawkins' son Oliver Shane delighted the crowd while displaying his impressive skills on the drum kit for Foo Fighters' 1997 classic hit "My Hero" performance, in a clip uploaded to Instagram by Radio X.

Photos of Shane and Hawkins were played on the screen in the background at the beginning of the moment to introduce the young drummer to the audience.

Saturday night also saw Grohl, 53, Hawkins' bandmate and longtime best friend, pay tribute to the late rock star in his touching speech during the opening of the concert.

Wolfgang Van Halen/Instagram

"Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we've gathered here to celebrate the life, the music, and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother Taylor Hawkins," he said in part. "For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing."

During a performance from Gallagher, 49, the iconic frontman took the place of his late bandmate, hitting the drums set while the vocalist belted out one of Oasis' hits, "Live Forever."

Later in the show, as Grohl took the stage to perform his band's classic "Times Like These," he couldn't help but break down in tears mid-performance while the audience continued to cheer on him to show their support.

Other performers at the concert included Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen (as well as Taylor's son, Rufus), Lars Ulrich of Metallica, pop star Kesha, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and Mark Ronson.