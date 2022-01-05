After meeting in 1980, 21-year-old TV darling Valerie Bertinelli wed 26-year-old rocker Eddie Van Halen in 1981. They were married for more than 20 years and had one child, son Wolfgang, before separating in 2001 and geting divorced in 2007.

The two were on good terms when Van Halen died in 2020; before that, they'd even attended each other's second weddings.

"I loved Ed more than I know how to explain," Bertinelli told PEOPLE in January 2022, while discussing her new book, Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today. "I loved his soul."