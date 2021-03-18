"I know your father agrees that the happiest day of our lives was the day you were born," the actress, who shares Wolfgang with late ex-husband Eddie Van Halen, wrote in a tribute

Valerie Bertinelli Celebrates Son Wolfgang Van Halen's 30th Birthday: 'I Love You to the Moon and Back'

Valerie Bertinelli took a walk down memory lane when son Wolfgang Van Halen rang in his 30th birthday on Tuesday.

The actress, 60, celebrated Wolfgang's big milestone by sharing a video montage of the musician through the years, writing on her Instagram, "Happy birthday @wolfvanhalen 🎉 I'm so ridiculously proud of the man you are."

"You've been through so much (more than anyone will ever know) and you are still kind, thoughtful, thankful, and gracious - with a wicked, sarcastic sense of humor," Bertinelli, who shares Wolfgang with late ex-husband Eddie Van Halen, continued.

"I know your father agrees that the happiest day of our lives was the day you were born," she wrote to her son. "I love you to the moon and back, sweet boy..."

The One Day at a Time alum had also gifted Wolfgang a birthday cake decorated with his band Mammoth WVH's logo.

Valerie Bertinelli Celebrates Son Wolfgang Van Halen Image zoom Wolfgang Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli | Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

"Badass idea! Love you, Ma! ❤️❤️❤️," Wolfgang wrote on his Instagram, sharing photos of the sweet confection.

He also wrote in another post featuring a photo of himself from 1995, "This little doofus is 30 now."

Wolfgang is the only child of Bertinelli and Eddie, who died in October at 65 following a years-long battle with cancer.

Earlier this year, Bertinelli revealed that it's "been rough" since the iconic Van Halen guitarist's death.

"We're doing okay," she said of the family during and appearance on the Today show. "We've been spending a lot of time together."

RELATED VIDEO: Valerie Bertinelli Shares Tribute to Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen: 'See You In Our Next Life My Love'

On Jan. 26, Wolfgang wrote a heartfelt tribute to his rock legend father in honor of would've been Eddie's 66th birthday.

"I love and miss you so much it hurts," he began in the tribute, which featured throwback videos of himself and his dad. "I don't even know how to put it into words."

"I've been doing my best to hold it together, but goddammit it's really tough being here without you," he continued. "Not a second has gone by where you haven't been on my mind, and today will be no different."