Valerie Bertinelli and Wolf Van Halen Call Out 'Disgusting' TV Show About Eddie Van Halen's Death

Valerie Bertinelli and her son Wolf Van Halen are speaking out against the REELZ Channel's documentary-style series Autopsy: The Last Hours of…, which will explore the death of Eddie Van Halen in a June 5 episode.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the mother-son duo slammed the network, the show, and those involved for focusing on the late Van Halen founder, who died in 2020 at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer.

"F— @ReelzChannel, f— everyone that works on this show, and f— you if you watch it. F---ing disgusting trying to glamorize someone's death from cancer," Wolf, 31, wrote in response to a tweet from Blabbermouth publicizing the show. "Pathetic and heartless."

Bertinelli — who was married to Eddie for over 20 years — commented on her son's post. The 62-year-old star wrote, "Good Christ this is disgusting."

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, REELZ said that the series "responsibly explores the circumstances of the passing of well-known and genuinely loved celebrities who the public cares about immensely.

"The REELZ series generates much feedback from our viewers ranging from medical professionals who praise its scientific accuracy, fans who tell us it provides closure or that they have become more proactive for the benefit of their health and many who gain helpful perspective of health issues that might not otherwise receive attention...," the statement continued.

According to its official description, Autopsy: The Last Hours of… "reveals the truth behind the controversial deaths of global icons and people whose untimely deaths were surrounded by scandal and intense media attention."

The channel's website for "Autopsy: The Last Hours of Eddie Van Halen" poses the question: "​​So what happened?"

"World-renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter needs to analyze every detail of Eddie Van Halen's life in order to piece together what else may have been going on in his body, ultimately leading to his untimely death," the description reads.

wolf van halen, Eddie Van Halen Wolf Van Halen with father, Eddie Van Halen | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

At the time of his death, a source close to Eddie told PEOPLE that the guitar hero had a rapid decline in health in the three days leading up to his passing and that the cancer had "spread to all his organs."

His wife Janie Liszewski, son Wolf and Bertinelli were at the hospital with Van Halen at the time of his death.

Earlier that year, his former bandmate David Lee Roth told Las Vegas-Review Journal that Van Halen was not doing well.

The iconic guitarist had battled throat cancer for more than 10 years, according to TMZ. He previously defeated tongue cancer in 2002 after a two-year battle.

Van Halen, which Eddie co-founded, was formed in 1972 in Pasadena, California. Since then, it has released 12 studio albums, including their latest A Different Kind of Truth in 2012.