Valerie Bertinelli and Son Wolfgang Remember Eddie Van Halen 2 Years After His Death: 'Miss You'

"Not a single day has gone by where you weren't on my mind," Wolfgang Van Halen wrote in a tribute post to his late father

By
Published on October 7, 2022 11:28 AM
eddie van halen, valerie bertinelli, Wolfgang Van Halen
Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty; Francis Specker/CBS via Getty

Valerie Bertinelli and son Wolfgang Van Halen are paying tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen on the two-year anniversary of his death.

After he died from cancer at age 65 in 2020, Eddie's ex-wife Bertinelli, 62 — who he was married to from 1981 until 2007 — and the son they shared together remembered the rocker with warm tributes posted on their respective Instagram pages on Thursday.

"2 years and not a single day has gone by where you weren't on my mind," Wolfgang, 31, wrote alongside a selfie of himself and his dad. "I'm trying to do my best and hold it together but it's just not the same without you here, Pop. I love and miss you more than you could possibly imagine."

Bertinelli, for her part, shared a throwback image of Eddie holding a young Wolfgang in his arms. She captioned the shot with two white hearts.

The actress and Food Network star also shared the same image on her Instagram Story, alongside a different throwback photograph of herself and Eddie.

Eddie, who was the co-founder of legendary band Van Halen, died on Oct 6, 2020, following a years-long battle with cancer, Wolf confirmed on Twitter.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," he wrote at the time. "He was the best father I could ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift."

"My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever recover from this loss," he added. "I love you so much, Pop."

At the time of his death, Eddie's wife, Janie Liszewski, was present at the hospital alongside Wolf and Bertinelli.

RELATED VIDEO: How Valerie Bertinelli Said Goodbye to "Soulmate" Eddie Van Halen Before He Died: "No Greater Love"

While in conversation with PEOPLE in Decemeber 2021, Wolf said that he sometimes finds himself making similar moves to his late dad when he's on stage, even if it's unintentional.

"It just happens," he told PEOPLE. "I just go up there and be myself. There's been a handful of moments though, where I've done something, and then I realize, like, 'Oh s---, dad used to do that all the time on stage'. And I realized maybe the way he moved or the way he smiled when he played something, I was like, 'Oh, f—, he would do that all the time.' "

