Offset Surprises Cardi B with Hundreds of Flowers and Lavish Decorations for Valentine's Day

Cardi B came home to rose petals in the shape of a heart on her bed

Cardi B is feeling the love this Valentine's Day!

On Saturday, the "Up" rapper revealed on her Instagram Stories that her husband Offset surprised her by filling their home with tons of roses and balloons ahead of the romantic holiday.

Cardi, 28, first showed fans the plethora of bouquets that were scattered in vases throughout her front hall. "Wow, you did that for me?" the mom of one asked Offset, who was standing behind Cardi in the clip.

"I did that for you," he sweetly replied.

"Well I don't even know what to say," she said as she continued to shoot video of the decorations.

The "WAP" artist then walked into another room where the Migos rapper, 29, and their 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari were standing next to a large teddy bear balloon.

"You like it?" she asked her toddler.

As Cardi stepped into another bedroom, she revealed dozens of heart-shaped balloons floating around the bed as well as a balloon decoration reading the word "love."

"Feeling love, I'm feeling love," Cardi said.

The hitmaker then turned the camera to her bed, which was covered in rose petals in the shape of a heart. Also seen in the clip were multiple boxes of chocolates on the bedside table and a large teddy bear.

"So beautiful, I feel loved guys," Cardi said as she took another video of the flowers in the front hall.

Two days before Offset's romantic surprise, Cardi revealed on Twitter that she believes men should spend more on gifts for the holiday than women. "Yes ! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine's Day, but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift," she wrote. "Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass."

The tweet was met with backlash, but Cardi stuck by her words in another series of messages on Friday.

"Ok so due to my Vday tweet men came on my twitter roasting me sayin 'but you bought your man a lambo' but remember...I got 550K ring on my left hand ,400k ring on my right ,Thousands of dollars In Birkins ,soo much jewelry, a lambo truck and rollsRoyce truck ..so we even in gifts," she wrote in reference to the gifts exchanged between her and her Offset.

Cardi added, "So if ya don't like the flowers & grass comparisons let me give ya one that make men happy. If you buy her thousand dollars Louboutin heels she should buy you a ps5 that's around 550$."