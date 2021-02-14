JoJo Siwa Celebrates First Valentine's Day with Girlfriend Kylie: 'Most Perfect Person Ever'

"No one in the world makes me as happy as this girl does," JoJo Siwa said

JoJo Siwa is celebrating her first Valentine's Day with her new girlfriend, Kylie.

On Sunday, the 17-year-old singer and Dance Moms alum marked the romantic holiday on Instagram with a sweet tribute to Kylie, whom she introduced her social media followers to last week.

"It's my first valentines dayyyy!! 🥰," Siwa began her caption alongside a photo of herself on Kylie's back and a video of the pair goofing around together. "No one in the world makes me as happy as this girl does. I'm so thankful to have fallen in love with the most perfect person ever who makes me smile 24/7."

"I love you more thank you'll ever know! ❤️," Siwa added.

Siwa kept the Valentine's Day celebrations going on her Instagram Story, where she posted a video of herself reading aloud her sweatshirt that said, "Warning. I am taken. Don't flirt with me for your own safety."

"Best Valentine's Day Gift," the star wrote on the video, adding, "I love you an insane amount" and tagged Kylie.

Kylie honored her girlfriend on her own Instagram Story, sharing a photo of Siwa and writing, "Getting to spend Valentine's Day with the BEST human on Earth." Siwa reposted the tribute on her Instagram Story and wrote, "I love this human more than words."

Siwa — who came out as a member of the LGBTQ community last month — publicly introduced Kylie for the first time on Instagram last Monday in honor of the couple's one-month anniversary.

"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend… and Since then I've been the happiest I have ever been!" Siwa raved.

Siwa added, "She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday [sic]!"

Days prior, Siwa announced their relationship during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world. It's not something I'm ashamed of, I just haven't shown the internet yet,' " she said without revealing her girlfriend's name or any other information about her "super encouraging" partner.

The Nickelodeon star also told host Jimmy Fallon that her girlfriend was immensely supportive in her decision to come out.